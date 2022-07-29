Deaths Of Magneto & Cable On Judgment Day in X-Men Red #5 Preview

X-Men Red #5 time! In AXE: Judgment Day #1 by Kieron Gillen and Valerio Schiti the Eternals are forced to eliminate excess deviancy from the world – and that includes mutant immortality on Earth and on Mars. As long as Druig is in charge of the Eternals and the wind is blowing in his direction.

And for Arakko, the terraformed Mars, now home to the millions of Arakki mutant refugees from their own dimension that used to be part of Krakoa? Druig has plans for them, courtesy of Uranos.

Holding the skull of Cable… but counting down to what?

Oh look, he did it thirty-five minutes ago.

Valerio Schiti and Marte Gracia, ladies and gentlemen. The utter destruction of the Arakkii. The X-Men has done Inferno and Fall Of The Mutants recently, now it's time for another Mutant Massacre it seems, including Magneto. Look, that's his helmet. Bleeding Cool reported that this week's upcoming X-Men Red will get the irreversible on-panel death of Magneto at the hands of Uranos that you were denied in Judgment Day. Cable can – and does – get resurrected, but Magneto cannot. He, alongside Storm, gave it to join the Great Ring. Basically, it's like a Watchmen spinoff showing just how the psychiatrist and newsagent on the streets of Manhattan died. Here's the two-page preview as the Arakkii prepare for an Eternal assault. We know how it will ends – we've seen iy.

X-Men Red #5

by Al Ewing & Stefano Caselli, cover by Russell Dauterman

EXCESS DEVIATION! No one who is not an Omega-level mutant has ever taken one of the nine seats of the Great Ring. Together, they are the greatest power Arakko has ever known – and it's nine against one. So, if the nine are losing…what does that say about the one? Judgment Day has come to the Red Planet – and it's Arakko's greatest test since X OF SWORDS!

