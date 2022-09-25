Deathstroke Inc #13 Preview: Put Some Clothes On, Deathstroke!

Deathstroke spends this entire preview of Deathstroke Inc #13 totally in the buff! Well, strategic shadows aside, of course. Check out the preview below.

DEATHSTROKE INC #13

DC Comics

0722DC158

0722DC159 – Deathstroke Inc #13 Cover – $4.99

(W) Ed Brisson (A) Dexter Soy (CA) Mikel Janin

DEATHSTROKE YEAR ONE CONTINUES! Deathstroke's mission went so wrong it landed him in…the morgue! In a race against time, Slade must get to his target before the entire mission is scrubbed!

In Shops: 9/27/2022

SRP: $3.99

