Deathstroke Inc #2 Preview: Deathstroke… IN SPAAAAAAAACE

Friday Night Previews continues on Bleeding Cool, wherein your pal Jude Terror enhances previews of all the Marvel and DC comics coming out each week with contractually obligated SEO-keyword-rich pithy comments and potentially misleading clickbait headlines to bring them up to standards with the rest of Bleeding Cool's content. Next on our list is Deathstroke Inc. #2, in which we find the titular Deathstroke taking on Cyborg Superman in space. Why, you ask? Does something like that really need much of a backstory? Check out the preview below.

DEATHSTROKE INC #2

DC Comics

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Howard Porter

Deathstroke in…SPACE?! The secret organization T.R.U.S.T assigns Deathstroke's new team an over-the-top mission: head into deep space and stop Cyborg Superman from spreading his consciousness to every machine in the Multiverse! But as they battle the dangers of space, Black Canary begins to uncover the truth about T.R.U.S.T and exactly why they want to control Deathstroke…

In Shops: 10/26/2021

SRP: $3.99

