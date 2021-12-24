Deathstroke Inc #4 Preview: Kill You for Christmas

'Twas the night before Christmas, and all through Bleeding Cool, not a creature was stirring, except for one fool. Clickbait headlines were posted on the website with care, in hopes outraged readers soon would be there. Though it was Christmas, and there would be no news, alas there's no shortage of comic previews. Low effort articles, themselves do not write, and so Santa Jude Terror must work through the night. Welcome to Friday Night Previews, Christmas Eve edition. Like Santa in his sleigh, we're bringing you previews of all the Marvel and DC comics out next week, bolstered with clickbait headlines and just enough text here in this paragraph to ensure the articles meet the most rigorous SEO standards. Deathstroke and Black Canary are planning to spend Christmas trying to kill each other in this preview of Deathstroke Inc #4. Check out the preview below.

DEATHSTROKE INC #4

DC Comics

1021DC086

1021DC087 – DEATHSTROKE INC #4 CVR B IVAN TAO CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Howard Porter

DEATHSTROKE VS. BLACK CANARY! Now that they know the truth about the secretive T.R.U.S.T. organization, Black Canary and Deathstroke are at odds over what to do about it. But before they can set aside their hatred for each other, they are attacked by an army of the DC Universe's deadliest villains!

In Shops: 12/28/2021

SRP: $3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld for Marvel Comics and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.