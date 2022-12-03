Deborah Noyes & M Duffy Depict 1692 Salem in We Walked In Clouds

We Walked in Clouds is a YA graphic novel written by Deborah Noyes and M Duffy, an interpretation of the 1692 Salem witch trials based on primary source documents, "a graphic-novel telling of the Salem Witch Trials in 1692, creating a narrative out of the historical context and what we can imagine of those accused."

World rights to We Walked in Clouds were bought by Patrice Caldwell, while at Disney-Hyperion, but as part of a deal that saw a thousand titles bought from Disney Hyperion by Hachette Book Group, to be published through Little Brown Ink and will now be edited by Andrea Colvin for publication in the summer of 2024.

Deborah Noyes is an author of historical fiction and narrative nonfiction for young readers and adults, including We Are All His Creatures, Tooth and Claw, The Magician and the Spirits, Ten Days a Madwoman, The Ghosts of Kerfol, Captivity, Angel and Apostle, African Acrosticsand Red Butterfly. She also edited Gothic!, The Restless Dead, and Sideshow. Formerly on the faculty of the MFA in Writing for Children and Young Adults program at Vermont College of Fine Arts, Deb has also taught writing and literature at Emerson College and Western New England College, and was a Visiting Writer in Lesley University's MFA in Writing for Young People programme.

Melissa Duffy is a Filipino-American illustrator, comic artist and printmaker based in Richmond, Virginia, member of Studio Two Three, an instructor with the Visual Arts Center of Richmond, and a secular wedding celebrant through the Humanist Society, published by Boom Studios, Dark Horse and AMC.

Deborah Noyes's agent Jill Grinberg at Jill Grinberg Literary Management and M Duffy's agent Bernadette Baker-Baughman at Victoria Sanders & Associates represented the pair.

In 2019, Little, Brown had a directive to expand their graphic novel list for the years going ahead, and appointed Andrea Colvin, formerly of Lion Forge as editorial director, Graphic Publishing to do just that. Publishing new fiction and nonfiction graphic novels for a range of ages, from early readers to young adults. Little, Brown has been doubling-to-tripling their comic book publishing line each scheduled year since then. Andrea Colvin was previously VP of Content, Book Division, for Andrews McMeel, where she co-founded the AMP! line of middle-grade graphic novels, Director of Publishing Operations for Open Road Integrated Media, as well as Executive Managing Editor for Abrams. She also served as an Adjunct Professor in NYU's Graduate Publishing Program in 2011 and completed the Yale University Publishing Course in 2013. In 2016, Andrea Colvin was made Senior Editor and then VP Executive Editor of Lion Forge Comics, where she acquired one of the most banned and best-selling graphic novels in the USA this year, Gender Queer: A Graphic Memoir. In 2019, she joined Little, Brown Books for Young Readers, and she is now launching a graphic novel imprint, LB Ink, that will take in its current early reader, middle-grade, and young adult graphic novels under one roof.