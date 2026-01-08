Posted in: Comics, Dynamite | Tagged: Declan Shalvey, thundercats

Declan Shalvey & Drew Moss Leave ThunderCats For… More ThunderCats

Last year, Bleeding Cool posted Dynamite Entertainment's March 2026 solicits, saying that "ThunderCats #25 marks the epic conclusion to Declan Shalvey and Drew Moss's latest arc". It turns out to be more than that; it's their final issue in the series. And yes, because it's Dynamite, there are blind bags. Declan posts on his Substack;

"Dynamite released their solicitations for March, revealing that THUNDERCATS #25 will be the end of mine and Drew Moss' run on the THUNDERCATS book. Here's my cover for the landmark issue, I really wanted to go all out for this cover and celebrate all that Drew and I [with some help from Stephen Mooney & Joe Mulvey] built leading up to now."

THUNDERCATS #25

(W) Declan Shalvey (A) Drew Moss (CA) Lucio Parrillo

THUNDERCATS AT THE CROSSROADS! Ever since he fled the destruction of his home world, Lion-O has wondered about Thundera's history and his place in it — and how he would measure up against those who preceded him in the royal line. Now, after two years and countless adventures on Third Earth and beyond, the young leader of the ThunderCats is about to learn the long-hidden secret of Thundera's origin — and the shocking truth that is revealed could tear the ThunderCats apart! In this milestone 25th issue of their acclaimed series, author DECLAN SHALVEY and artist DREW MOSS bring an epic story arc to a close while also opening a new chapter in an even larger tale — an event expanded upon in this month's ThunderCats X SilverHawks: Road to War one-shot! Featuring suitably celebratory covers from SHALVEY, LUCIO PARRILLO, JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG, and EMILIO PILLIU, ThunderCats #25 also includes a special PREMIUM MYSTERY OF THUNDERA BLIND BAG! The Premium Blind Bag contains three limited editions of the one-shot selected randomly from a range of covers exclusive to this offering — including virgin variants, colored blanks, and more! Please Note: The number of Blind Bags is limited, and allocations may occur. $4.99 3/25/2026

But that's not the end of their Thundercats work. Declan continued "There's lots to talk about, but that is all I can comment on the subject for now, save for the fact there is more THUNDERCATS coming from me and Drew. In what form, I can't say just now, though Dynamite are lining up some podcasts interviews for me in the next month or so. There are significant clues though, the same month as THUNDERCATS #25 is THUNDERCATS X SILVERHAWKS: ROAD TO WAR #1 written by Ed Brisson with art by Elton Thomasi and Alice Leclert. Will be interesting to see what happens with that clash. The one-shot also features a logo cover that I designed/hand-drew for the upcoming initiative. Here's a better look at it."

So.. does that mean Declan Shalvey and Drew Moss will be back for the main ThunderCats x SilverHawks event? That's how I'd interpret it… here's a look at The Road To War that will lead up to it…

THUNDERCATS X SILVERHAWKS ROAD TO WAR (ONE SHOT) CVR A SEBASTIAN PIRIZ

(W) Ed Brisson (A) Elton Thomasi, Alice Leclert (CA) Sebastian Piriz

THE COUNTDOWN TO CATASTROPHE BEGINS! In this special 40-page one-shot, acclaimed author ED BRISSON (ThunderCats: Lost, SilverHawks, Apex) and artists ELTON THOMASI and ALICE LECLERT bring readers three special tales that set the stage for a cataclysmic crossover event to come! THE PAST: Claudus's heir to the throne of Thundera, the cub Lion-O, struggles to understand his destined place at the head of the kingdom. How can he protect an entire realm when he can barely lift a sword? And with the destruction of their planet looming, will the young prince be able to shoulder the burden of leadership? THE PRESENT: With mob boss Mon*Star gone, criminals from the furthest reaches of the galaxy are moving to fill the power vacuum left in his wake — and it's up to the SilverHawks to stop them. But with their resources stretched thin, the team has to expand — and when Quicksilver and new recruit Chromium take on an intergalactic biker gang, the veteran and the rookie will face a real trial by fire! THE FUTURE: For the ThunderCats trapped in the far future of ThunderCats: Lost in Time, the quest to find a way back to the past is proving to be an exercise in frustration. A restless Neko begins pulling away from her teammates to wage a one-woman war against the Darkbirds, whose secrets may hold the key to the 'Cats survival — past, present, and future! Featuring spacetime-spanning covers from SEBASTIÁN PÍRIZ, MEGHAN HETRICK, FABIO FAILLA, and DECLAN SHALVEY, as well as a special piece of classic ANIMATION ART, ThunderCats X SilverHawks: Road to War #1 also includes a special PREMIUM MYSTERY BLIND BAG! The Premium Blind Bag contains three limited editions of the one-shot selected randomly from a range of covers exclusive to this offering — including virgin variants, colored blanks, and more! Please Note: The number of Blind Bags is limited, and allocations may occur. $5.99 3/18/2026

And here's a look inside Thundercats #23 and #24…

THUNDERCATS #23

(W) Declan Shalvey (A) Drew Moss (CA) Lucio Parrillo

SHOCKING SECRETS REVEALED! In this issue: As Lion-O prepares to finally open the Book of Omens, Panthro returns from his satellite launch mission with news of a discovery made far out in the cold vacuum of space — an encounter that will soon change the lives of every Thunderan on Third Earth!Master planners DECLAN SHALVEY and DREW MOSS draw up flow charts for the future in ThunderCats #23 — featuring intuitive iconography by MOSS, SHALVEY, LUCIO PARRILLO, Jae Lee, and MANIX! $4.99 1/28/2026

(W) Declan Shalvey (A) David O'Sullivan (CA) Lucio Parrillo

KNOWLEDGE IS POWER! In this issue: The moment has finally come! Lion-O unlocks the Book of Omens, and even with all that he has learned since the ThunderCats' arrival on Third Earth, what he discovers in its pages shocks him to his very core! Diligent historians DECLAN SHALVEY and DAVID O'SULLIVAN put it all on the record in ThunderCats #24 — featuring corroborating covers by SHALVEY, LUCIO PARRILLO, JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG, EMILIO PILLIU, and MANIX! $4.99 2/25/2026

