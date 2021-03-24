Deep Krakoan Dives In Cable #9, Excalibur #19 and Savage Avengers #19

Excalibur #19 takes a couple of fun dives into days of X-Men past. The first, is the Otherworld elvish village of Jackdaw's Nest, Jackdaw was Captain Britain's first sidekick, killed off by Alan Moore and Alan Davis when they took over the title way back when. But seems to have left a legacy on Otherworld.

While the return of Betsy Braddock and the replacement of whoever had taken over her body, generates quite the choking fit. And a choker on the inside rather than the outside…

We know that all too well. Or rather, we do if we were reading those mid-eighties X-Men. Just in time for a Mutant Massacre? But Cable seems to be more about reliving Inferno. We noted that the gathering of mutant babies by Stryfe seemed rather reminiscent of another X-Men event that involved his mother, Madelyne Pryor. And the comic book creators know we remember that as well.

Which necessitates a quick trip to Limbo to check up on the demon behind that event N'Astirh.

While, I guess, over in Strange Academy, Magik can keep an eye on S'ym as well. There's also been a lot of talk in Marauders and X-Men about not bringing reviving clones, such as Madelyne Pryor. And in today's Cable, that gets laid out in catechism. At the time, we wondered what that meant for Wolverine and Honey Badger, the Stepford Cuckoos and more. Now we know.

And what that might mean for Cable. And Old Man Cable.

While Savage Avengers, dealing with King In Black, sees Conan give Iceman some new inspiration.

He's out these days, Conan, he's fine with it. But it may be that he has other secrets, some that he is not aware of himself.

It's not the first time that it has been suggested that Iceman is more than he appears, a mutant who can freeze water in the air. But some kind of living avatar of ice. Sentient ice, pretending to be a human.

With Gerry Duggan writing Savage Avengers and Krakoan X-Men titles like Cable, is there a potential for this idea of Conan to… leak? Either way, it all leads to Conan taking over ownership of the New York brand of the old Hellfire Club as a reward.

I don't know, Wolverine, I can see Emma Frost being very okay with this…

CABLE #9

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210631

(W) Gerry Duggan (A/CA) Phil Noto

DAYS OF PAST YET TO COME!

Cable's future is coming back to haunt him…and he isn't ready. Yet.

Rated T+In Shops: Mar 24, 2021 SRP: $3.99 EXCALIBUR #19

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210632

(W) Tini Howard (A) Marcus To (CA) Mahmud Asrar

POISONED BY HER OWN VENOM!

She didn't mean anything by it…but what's a girl without a body supposed to do?

Rated T+In Shops: Mar 24, 2021 SRP: $3.99 SAVAGE AVENGERS #19 KIB

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210547

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Kev Walker (CA) Valerio Giangiordano

• Conan's heist of the Hellfire Club goes awry when the mutants hire his sword to help free Storm and Cyclops from Knull.

• Join us for some March Madness starring Conan, Deadpool and the Marauders.

Rated T+In Shops: Mar 24, 2021 SRP: $3.99