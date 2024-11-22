Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Vault | Tagged: Def Leppard, free comic book day

Def Leppard's Album Hysteria To Be A Graphic Novel From Vault Comics

Eliot Rahal, Phil Collen, Alex Schlitz and Fabi Marques are creating a Def Leppard graphic novel based on their album Hysteria.

Eliot Rahal and Phil Collen co-write, with art by Alex Schlitz and Fabi Marques.

Preview the "Hysteria" comic at Free Comic Book Day in May 2025.

The graphic novel delves into the world of rock with a mysterious guitar vowing success.

Eliot Rahal, Phil Collen, Alex Schlitz and Fabi Marques are creating a Def Leppard graphic novel based on Def Leppard's album Hysteria from Vault Comics in 2025. And in May, they will be showing a preview of the comic book for Free Comic Book Day. Hysteria is the fourth album by Def Leppard, released in 1987 and took three years to record, including the aftermath of drummer Rick Allen's accident that cost him his left arm. It is Def Leppard's best-selling album to date, selling over 20 million copies worldwide, and is one of the best-selling albums of all time. It includes the songs Animal, Pour Some Sugar on Me, Hysteria, Armageddon It, Love Bites, and Rocket.

FCBD 2025 DEF LEPPARD'S HYSTERIA FCBD SPECIAL

VAULT COMICS

DEC240045

(W) Eliot Rahal, Phil Collen (CA) Adam Cahoon (A / CA) Alex Schlitz

FCBD SPECIAL EDITION of Def Leppard's Hysteria #0, the origin of the world's most dangerous guitar! Written by Phil Collen (Def Leppard) and Eliot Rahal (Bleed Them Dry) with art by Alex Schlitz and Fabi Marques.

When Foz, the frontwoman of indie band Darkside, inherits her father's estate, it comes with a guitar she half-remembers from her childhood. The guitar speaks to her, promising fame and success. Soon, it delivers. But when Darkside's equipment is stolen at a massive music venue, just before they're set to take the stage with Def Leppard, Foz goes on the warpath to get it back. A knuckle-dusting rampage ensues, and the guitar's true history is revealed. Preview Material Rating: Mature In Shops: Apr 09, 2025

MONEY SHOT BIG BANG #1 CVR A GRAHAM (MR)

VAULT COMICS

DEC241887

DEC241888 – MONEY SHOT BIG BANG #1 CVR B ISAACS (MR)

DEC241889 – MONEY SHOT BIG BANG #1 CVR C 5 COPY INCV (MR)

DEC241890 – MONEY SHOT BIG BANG #1 CVR D 10 COPY INCV (MR)

DEC241891 – MONEY SHOT BIG BANG #1 CVR E 15 COPY INCV (MR)

DEC241892 – MONEY SHOT BIG BANG #1 CVR F 25 COPY INCV (MR)

DEC241893 – MONEY SHOT BIG BANG #1 CVR G 50 COPY INCV (MR)

DEC241894 – MONEY SHOT BIG BANG #1 CVR H SANJI VAULT VINTAGE (MR)

DEC241895 – MONEY SHOT BIG BANG #1 CVR I BLACK BAG (MR)

DEC241896 – MONEY SHOT BIG BANG #1 CVR J BLACK BAG (MR)

DEC241897 – MONEY SHOT BIG BANG #1 CVR K BLACK BAG (MR)

(W) Tim Selley, Patton Oswalt (A / CA) Garth Graham

PATTON OSWALT, real life funny person, joins OG writer Tim Seeley and all new artist Garth Graham for a sexy new arc!

You ever see that second Ewoks movie? The one where they suddenly kill off all the characters from the first movie?! And you were like "Mommy! Whyyy, oh God, whyyy?" Well, this new MONEY SHOT arc is like that with a lot less body hair, somewhat more sex, and the same amount of people yelling for mommy. The XXX-plorers return just in time to witness the rise of an anti-sex death cult! Now it's a race against time and the relay team includes alien strippers!

In Shops: Feb 12, 2025

GODFATHER OF HELL #4 CVR A BAK

VAULT COMICS

DEC241898

(W) Cavan Scott (A / CA) Pius Bak

Pride comes before the fall!

Dario Santini has learned just how dangerous it can be to make a deal with a devil. One minute you're Hell's number one debt collector and the next you've lost everything that has ever mattered to you: your job… your girl… your very soul! What is it they say about sins always finding you out?

Don't miss the hell-raising final chapter of this spooky season's must-read supernatural thriller from New York Times bestselling author Cavan Scott and Bram Stoker Award-winning artist Pius Bak!

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

GODFATHER OF HELL #4

VAULT COMICS

DEC241902

DEC241899 – GODFATHER OF HELL #4 CVR B 5 COPY INCV SHEHAN

DEC241900 – GODFATHER OF HELL #4 CVR C 10 COPY

DEC241901 – GODFATHER OF HELL #4 CVR D 20 COPY INCV

(W) Cavan Scott (A) Pius Bak (CA) Yoshi Yoshitani

Pride comes before the fall!

Dario Santini has learned just how dangerous it can be to make a deal with a devil. One minute you're Hell's number one debt collector and the next you've lost everything that has ever mattered to you: your job… your girl… your very soul! What is it they say about sins always finding you out?

Don't miss the hell-raising final chapter of this spooky season's must-read supernatural thriller from New York Times bestselling author Cavan Scott and Bram Stoker Award-winning artist Pius Bak!

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

KID MAROON #4 CVR A SANTOS

VAULT COMICS

DEC241903

DEC241904 – KID MAROON #4 CVR B 5 COPY INCV

DEC241905 – KID MAROON #4 CVR C 10 COPY INCV

DEC241906 – KID MAROON #4 CVR D 20 COPY INCV

DEC241907 – KID MAROON #4 CVR E BARF BAG

(W) Christopher Cantwell, Victor Santos (A / CA) Victor Santos

THE DRAMATIC CONCLUSION OF KID MAROON threatens to bring down the house… and the city with it. Kid is in mourning. Is his best and only friend dead? Has his detective career only brought more chaos and carnage to Crimeville? Has he hurt more than helped? Does he deserve a family? Does he deserve anything? Well, maybe it's up to our criminal mastermind to serve Kid his just desserts… in the form of that infernal gangster MISTER KILL! This is the final issue of a most harrowing tale, and it might just be the final hours of one special little boy! With an ending so satisfying you'll leave the table with a little sauce on the side of your mouth.

In Shops: Feb 26, 2025

LILITH #5 CVR A HOWELL (MR)

VAULT COMICS

DEC241908

DEC241909 – LILITH #5 CVR B 5 COPY INCV BUESCHER (MR)

DEC241910 – LILITH #5 CVR C 10 COPY INCV HOWELL FULL ART (MR)

DEC241911 – LILITH #5 CVR D 20 COPY INCV BUESCHER FULL ART (MR)

DEC241912 – LILITH #5 CVR E BLACK BAG HOWELL (MR)

DEC241913 – LILITH #5 CVR F BLACK BAG PATRIDGE (MR)

(W) Corin Howell (A / CA) Corin Howell

Welp. Looks like the gooby creature wasn't quite dead afterall, and now he's found a new Priest-like skin-sack to walk around in. This just isn't Lilith's day. Stuck in the subway fighting this goob creature once again, Lilith learns that it's made a few clones of itself. And they're threatening Penelope and Ben at their shop! Now Lilith has no choice but to team up with Michael to take care of this pest problem. Wish there was something in the book that could help…

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

GOOBERS TP VOL 01

VAULT COMICS

DEC241914

(W) Cody Ziglar (A / CA) Ryan Lee

Clayton Lowe is headed back to his small Southern hometown, despite his best efforts to leave it in the rearview mirror. Clay's new friends from grad school are about to meet his old friends from high school and discover that something may have finally changed in the town where nothing ever changes: Pine Cove is ground zero for an infestation of body-snatching alien-bugs. Time to bury the past.

From Cody Ziglar (Miles Morales: Spider-Man, Spider-Punk, Futurama) and Ryan Lees (Rick & Morty) comes a body-snatching splatter-fest of horror and humor!

In Shops: Mar 19, 2025

SOMETHING CRAWLED OUT COMPLETE SERIES TP

VAULT COMICS

DEC241915

(W) M. Son (A) Cas Madcursed Peirano, Dri Gomez (CA) Cathy Kwan

Something wicked crawled out screaming.

Edith "Eddie" Miller has no grand plans or great prospects. She spends her days sleeping in and her nights working shifts at a gas station. But when her younger sister fails to come home, Eddie unearths a web of missing girls and rotting bodies. The police prove useless, so Eddie teams up with her best friend, Rainer, in a desperate hunt to find her sister. The only thing is-Eddie believes her best friend might be the Devil himself.

In Shops: Mar 05, 2025

