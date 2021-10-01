Defenders #3 Preview: Magic — It's What's for Dinner?

Defenders #3 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, and in this preview, we find the titular heroes entering a world where Doctor Strange is no match for evil sorcerers who, if the solicit is to believe, want to have him for dinner. And we don't mean as a guest! Check out the preview below.

DEFENDERS #3 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

AUG211219

AUG211220 – DEFENDERS #3 (OF 5) NOWLAN VAR – $3.99

AUG211221 – DEFENDERS #3 (OF 5) JUSKO MARVEL MASTERPIECES VAR – $3.99

(W) Al Ewing (A / CA) Javier Rodriguez

THE DEBUT OF THE DEADLY MORIDUN!

Doctor Strange and his misfit crew land in a world of dark, primal magic – where our world's master of the mystic arts is just a magical morsel for countless hungry sorcerers. The most powerful entity on this plane, the maker of magic itself, already knows the Defenders and their mission. Their paltry abilities mean nothing to him, save one: The power to move between cosmos. All of existence lies vulnerable as the Defenders find themselves outmatched! RATED T+

In Shops: 10/6/2021

SRP: $3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld for Marvel Comics and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.