Defenders: Beyond #2 Preview: In the Beginning…

The Beyonder provides a lesson in the history of the universe in this preview of Defenders: Beyond #2. Will he make any retcons? Check out the preview below.

Defenders: Beyond #2

by Al Ewing & Javier Rodriguez, cover by Javier Rodriguez

The adventure begins – in the path of the Beyonder? When Loki, Blue Marvel, America Chavez, Taaia and Tigra land rather unexpectedly in the Second Cosmos, they find their lives in the hands of its cosmic overseers – unless Loki can figure out the right trick to save them all.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

On sale Aug 24, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620335200211

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620335200221 – DEFENDERS: BEYOND 2 RON LIM PREDATOR VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620335200231 – DEFENDERS: BEYOND 2 BRADSHAW VARIANT – $3.99 US

