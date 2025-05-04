Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dynamite, Marvel Comics | Tagged: fantastic four, Gargoyles

Demona Set Up The Fantastic Four/Gargoyles Crossover For October 2025

Demona set up the Fantastic Four/Gargoyles crossover for October 2025 during yesterday's Free Comic Book Day

Article Summary Demona #0 debuted for Free Comic Book Day 2025, sparking high demand in Gargoyles fan communities.

The comic marks Demona's first appearance in her own series, written by original Gargoyles creators.

An epilogue in Demona #0 teases an upcoming Gargoyles and Fantastic Four crossover event.

The crossover, slated for October 2025, promises a major Marvel and Gargoyles team-up from Dynamite.

The Reddit group for Gargoyles is full of people trying to get the Demona #0 comic book from Free Comic Book Dau.

ian9921: My store didn't get it, and neither did the store in my home town :(

My store didn't get it, and neither did the store in my home town :( MrPete_Channel_Utoob: I went to 4 stores. I was so tired driving so many miles. Pretty sure I got it… I hope.

I went to 4 stores. I was so tired driving so many miles. Pretty sure I got it… I hope. AdministrativeRip305: Oh wow. Sounds like very few copies were printed (or ordered). I hope you managed to get one, friend.

It was a book in demand. For Gargoyles fans, it was the first comic book appearance of the Demona character, launching her own comic book series later this year, and written by the original creators and producers of the nineties TV cartoon.

But there was also another reason, as revealed in recent days. The story ended with an epilogue, after Demona had disappeared on the Gargoyles.

With a very familiar flare filling the night sky…

As the Gargoyles find a new skyscraper that they could perch upon…

Setting up Gargoyles/Fantastic Four, a first Marvel crossover for Dynamite in quite some time, from the creative team of the original nineties Marvel Gargoyles comic book as well, coming in October….

FCBD 2025 GARGOYLES DEMONA #0

DYNAMITE

DEC240017

(W) Greg Weisman (A) Frank Paur (CA) Meghan Hetrick

VENGEANCE TEN CENTURIES IN THE MAKING!

The tragic tale of Demona, sworn enemy of Disney's Gargoyles, begins in Dynamite Entertainment's special Free Comic Book Day issue #0 of Gargoyles: Demona!

For a thousand years, while the heroic Gargoyles slept, their nemesis Demona has been wide awake – scheming and plotting her revenge against humanity for destroying her kind. And although Goliath and his clan of Gargoyles will do everything they can to protect their adopted New York City, they are not prepared for the lengths to which Demona will go in order to enact her twisted plan for justice – or for how large a part they themselves will play in carrying it out!

Written by Gargoyles creator GREG WEISMAN, illustrated by acclaimed artist (and veteran of the original animated series) FRANK PAUR, and featuring a stunning cover by MEGHAN HETRICK, Gargoyles: Demona #0 kicks off an electrifying new chapter in the timeless saga of the Manhattan Clan – culminating in an unbelievable four-page preview that will leave readers old and new clamoring for more!

Exclusive Original Material Rating: Teen

