Desperate Times in Star Wars Bounty Hunters #14 [Preview]

The epic Star Wars super-mega-crossover event War of the Bounty Hunters continues in Star Wars Bounty Hunters #14, and you can tell exactly how epic a super-mega-crossover event is by how many variant covers it has. This one has a lot, so it must be pretty damn epic. Check out a preview of the latest chapter below.
STAR WARS BOUNTY HUNTERS #14 WOBH
MARVEL COMICS
MAY210686
MAY210687 – STAR WARS BOUNTY HUNTERS #14 CAMUNCOLI HEADSHOT VAR WOBH – $3.99
MAY210688 – STAR WARS BOUNTY HUNTERS #14 SPROUSE LUCASFILM 50TH VAR WOBH – $3.99
(W) Sacks, Ethan (A) Paolo Villanelli (CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli
"THE FOLLOWING"
• Hunted by the mysterious assassin DEATHSTICK, a wounded VALANCE and his reluctant partner DENGAR are running out of options!
• T'ONGA is outgunned and outnumbered… but she does have one last surprise up her sleeve!
• And the shadowy force behind all of the danger makes its move!
Rated T
In Shops: 7/7/2021
SRP: $3.99
