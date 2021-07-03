Desperate Times in Star Wars Bounty Hunters #14 [Preview]

The epic Star Wars super-mega-crossover event War of the Bounty Hunters continues in Star Wars Bounty Hunters #14, and you can tell exactly how epic a super-mega-crossover event is by how many variant covers it has. This one has a lot, so it must be pretty damn epic. Check out a preview of the latest chapter below.

STAR WARS BOUNTY HUNTERS #14 WOBH

MARVEL COMICS

MAY210686

MAY210687 – STAR WARS BOUNTY HUNTERS #14 CAMUNCOLI HEADSHOT VAR WOBH – $3.99

MAY210688 – STAR WARS BOUNTY HUNTERS #14 SPROUSE LUCASFILM 50TH VAR WOBH – $3.99

(W) Sacks, Ethan (A) Paolo Villanelli (CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli

"THE FOLLOWING"

• Hunted by the mysterious assassin DEATHSTICK, a wounded VALANCE and his reluctant partner DENGAR are running out of options!

• T'ONGA is outgunned and outnumbered… but she does have one last surprise up her sleeve!

• And the shadowy force behind all of the danger makes its move!

Rated T

In Shops: 7/7/2021

SRP: $3.99