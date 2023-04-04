Destiny, NY #1 Sells For $50 On eBay After Tegan & Sara & Sony News Copies of Pat Shand's Destiny NY #1 are selling on eBay for cover price, but the Terry Moore cover of the first issue just sold for $50.

Yesterday Deadline ran the news that Tegan & Sara Quin, musicians, TV producers and comic creators themselves, are to adapt Destiny NY, the comic book created by Pat Shand and Manuel Preitano and published by Black Mask Studios for Sony TV, after competitive bids. Co-creators and executive producers of the Amazon Freevee series High School, Tegan & Sara are also creating the comic books Tegan & Sara: Junior High and Tegan & Sara: Crush with Tillie Walden. And Black Mask's Matteo Pizzolo and Brian Giberson will join Tegan & Sara as executive producers while Shand will serve as consulting producers. They are looking for writers.

Yesterday's announcement was well timed to come just before the Final Order Cut-Off date for comic book retailers this weekend, ahead of the new Destiny, NY series by Pat Shand and Elisa Romboloi, Destiny, NY: My Girlfriend Broke Up With Me So Now I Run The Mystical Mafia #1 coming out in May.

Pat Shand tweeted out the news saying "Destiny, NY has been the defining work of my life, and I am so happy to see it in good hands" and he also added to me "One thing I want to mention is that Destiny, NY exists at all thanks to our Kickstarter readers. In a time where pitching a series over 4 issues has become difficult, our Kickstarter audience has given us the ability to run this series for over 1000 pages and running. I am forever grateful for them."

Copies of Destiny NY #1 are currently briskly selling on eBay for cover price, but you might want to be quick to pick them up. Certainly some people are. The 1:100 Terry Moore cover of the first issue just sold yesterday with this news for $50. You might want to search for those who had the original Kickstartered graphic novel as well.. Here are the details for the new series going to FOC on Monday.

DESTINY, NY: My Girlfriend Broke Up With Me So Now I Run The Mystical Mafia #1

BLACK MASK STUDIOS ENTERTAINMENT

(W) Pat Shand (A) Elisa Romboli (CA) Leirix

Lilith Aberdine is the last surviving daughter of a mystical crime family. She has spent her whole life running from her past, but now those old demons are finally catching up to her. She thought she was meant to be with former prophecy girl Logan McBride, but life has pulled them apart. Now, with Lilith in New York and Logan in California, will destiny reunite them or drive them further apart?

From writer Pat Shand (Gangster Ass Barista, Snap Flash Hustle) and artist Elisa Romboli (Alice In Leatherland, A Thing Called Truth), this series will plunge you deep into the mystical world of Destiny NY… a world just like ours, except magic is commonplace.In Shops: May 03, 2023 SRP: $6.99