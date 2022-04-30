Tillie Walden, Tegan & Sara Quin Auction Tegan & Sara Graphic Novels

Graphic novelist Tillie Walden won the 2018 Eisner Award for Best Reality-Based Work for her graphic novel Spinning, making her one of the youngest Eisner winners ever. She has published five graphic novels with Avery Hill Publishing and First Second as well as the Eisner nominated webcomic On a Sunbeam. She works as a professor at the graduate of the Center for Cartoon Studies where she also studied. She is also creating the graphic novel, Clementine, to be released in June based on The Walking Dead character from the TellTale game series. So what's next for Walden now that her profile has been raised even further? She posted on Instagram. "What do you get when you take two sets of twins (@teganandsara and me) and make two books about more than two things happening?? (Translation: I'm making two graphic novels with @teganandsara :0)" And posted the following images as well.

Indeed, her two new middle-grade graphic novels have been created with sisters, musicians and authors Sara Quin and Tegan Quin and sold at auction to Wesley Adams at FSG. Tegan & Sara: Junior High and Tegan & Sara: Crush, tell "the contemporary story of identical twins growing up and growing apart, coming to terms with their queerness, and falling in love with music over the course of junior high".

Tegan and Sara are a music act created by identical twin sisters Tegan Rain Quin and Sara Keirsten Quin. They have released nine albums, and were Grammy nominated. They also published a prose memoir High School in 2019. Both are openly gay and married, they are advocates for LGBTQ equality and have won multiple GLAAD Media Awards.

FSG will publish Tegan & Sara: Junior High in the spring of 2023. Sara Quin and Tegan Quin's agent Marc Gerald at Europa Content, and Tillie Walden's agent Seth Fishman at the Gernert Company negotiated the sale.