Detective Chimp is Columbo in Wonder Woman #16 (Spoilers)

The "women in refrigerators" trope as coined by Gail Simone, with "fridging" now a ubiquitous term, sees the partner or loved one of a protagonist murdered or maimed, often in a cruel and unusual fashion, to act as motivation for the hero to seek cruel and equally unusual revenge. With Wonder Woman, Tom King and Daniel Sampere have done something very different after the death of Steve Trevor at the hands of The Sovereign. Wonder Woman has stayed out of the action, taking care of her new child Trinity, magically formed from them both, with the Wonder Girls taking revenge on the Sovereign. Or at least, the Sovereign's considerable assets of wealth and weaponry.

The series, narrated by imprisoned Sovereign in the future, to Wonder Woman's then grown-up daughter Trinity, sees Wonder Woman confound the Sovereign by her lack of physical revenge, something they had prepared for. Instead she sends her Justice League Dark ally Detective Chimp, with seemingly no physically dangerous attributes.

Just a deerstalker cap and a trenchcoat. And it is the trenchcoat that is so important today, as it recalls that most famous wearer of the garment.

No, not you, John Constantine. In today's Hellblazer #11 you are not even wearing it, or indeed, much of your own skin.

No, instead Detective Chimp is challenging that most famous of TV detectives, Columbo. Even in his reported manner of asking "just one more thing"…

And through nothing but the right word said in the right ear at the right time (and occasionally from thew right tree) he manages to let The Soverign reveal himself.

Armed with nothing more than a banana.

Until something else comes to hand, that is.

But it seems that the pen is mightier than the sword. Or the gun. Or the banana. Just one more thing… or one more character from DC Comics.

Superman may not be able to take down the Sovereign. But Clark Kent can. Again, the right words, written in the right place and the right time.

Even if some of it has to be repackaged for Jimmy Olsen clout. And while public opinion and knowledge about the Sovereign and his actions controlling America for so long is one thing…

…. as well as the size, scope and sequence of his mansions across America…

… Clark Kent emplys the bart of Judo to really take the Sovereign down from his throne. Or perch. With a simple act of succession.

No one has to hit, shoot, stab, maim or kill anyone. Instead, this revenge is served very, very cold indeed. But no one has to be dismembered and stuffed in a refrigerator to get there…

