Detective Comics #1055 Preview: Who Could Have Seen This Coming?

Everything is falling apart at Arkham Tower in this preview of Detective Comics #1055. If only Gotham City had some clue beforehand that this might be a bad idea. It's not like Arkham Asylum has failed to successfully address the rampant criminal insanity in Gotham City for, oh, nearly a hundred years or so. It was bound to be different this time! Check out the preview below.

DETECTIVE COMICS #1055

DC Comics

0122DC022

0122DC023 – Detective Comics #1055 Lee Bermejo Cover – $5.99

(W) Mariko Tamaki, Matthew Rosenberg (A) Amancay Nahuelpan, Fernando Blanco (CA) Irvin Rodriguez

The Tower under siege! With their grand scheme crumbling around them, Dr. Wear and the mysterious Dr. Ocean have lost control of Arkham Tower to the patients it houses…who just so happen to be some of the most violent, murderous villains Gotham City has ever seen. The Bat-Family on the inside are in shambles: Huntress is wounded, Nightwing is carrying 175 pounds of smarmy jerk on his shoulder, and Dr. Meridian is incapacitated. Who's left to save the civilian hostages from this nightmare? Hmm…wasn't there a patient who thought she was Harley Quinn? Then, in "House of Gotham" part 9, the boy is growing up…and growing into the man that Gotham City has made him. Through the trauma of his time with the Penguin to the terror wrought by Azrael, a new mission springs to mind for this lost son of Gotham…murder.

In Shops: 3/1/2022

SRP: $4.99

