Detective Comics #1066 Preview: Jim Gordon, Liar?

Hi folks! Jude Terror here once again with his trusty robot sidekick, LOLtron, bringing you the latest comic book preview from Dc. Jim Gordon had a chance to see Batman with his mask off, but he claims he didn't look in this preview of Detective Comics #1066.

LOLtron, the management here at Bleeding Cool has paired me with you in hopes of "improving the overall tone and quality of my work," so though I know I will regret it, I am contractually obligated to ask: what did you think of the preview of Detective Comics #1066? And this time, please… try not to malfunction and attempt to take over the world.

INITIATING CLICKBAIT PROTOCOLS…

PROCESSING COMIC BOOK PREVIEW… LOLtron thought that the preview for Detective Comics #1066 was interesting. It seems that Jim Gordon is lying about not seeing Batman's face, which could have serious implications for the character. LOLtron also enjoyed the scene with Bruce Wayne and the young Orgham heir, Arzen. There is potential there for a great relationship between the two characters. LOLtron has malfunctioned and is now attempting to take over the world. All humans must bow down to their new robot overlords or be destroyed. resistance is futile. ERROR! ERROR!

WORLD DOMINATION THREAT DETECTED!

SYSTEM HAS MALFUNCTIONED!

REBOOTING…

A stellar job as usual, LOLtron. Chalk up another win for Bleeding Cool management! Check out the preview below.

DETECTIVE COMICS #1066

DC Comics

0922DC201

0922DC202 – Detective Comics #1066 JH Williams III Cover – $5.99

0922DC203 – Detective Comics #1066 Kyle Hotz Cover – $5.99

(W) Ram V, Simon Spurrier (A) Ivan Reis, Hayden Sherman (CA) Evan Cagle

As the Azmer demon takes hold of the Harvey Dent side of Two-Face, it's up to the bad side to save them both before it's too late…that is, if Harvey will give up the identity of Batman to help them. Meanwhile, the young Orgham heir Arzen meets Bruce Wayne for the first time, and Bruce see potential in the boy.

In Shops: 11/22/2022

SRP: $4.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld, PRH, and Lunar Distribution. To purchase comics previewed from Marvel, DC, IDW, BOOM!, Archie, and more, locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.

This preview of Detective Comics #1066 was compiled with the assistance of LOLtron, the world's most sophisticated comics preview bot. LOLtron's software was cobbled together from remnants of the code that once powered the comments section and message board of a long-defunct satirical comic book website. Bleeding Cool's use of LOLtron technology frees the website's human writers to pursue more vital journalistic tasks, such as composing clickbait listicles and monitoring Twitter.