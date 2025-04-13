Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: Batman, superman

Detective Comics #1096 Preview: Bruce's Backstabber Blues

Batman discovers a potential traitor in his inner circle in Detective Comics #1096, hitting stores from DC Comics on Wednesday. But who could it be? Check out the preview!

Article Summary Detective Comics #1096 hits stores on Wednesday, featuring Batman uncovering a potential traitor in his inner circle

Tom Taylor and Mikel Janín continue their acclaimed run on the series with this can't-miss issue

Bruce Wayne's latest case veers into deeply personal territory, threatening his closest relationships

Bruce Wayne's latest case veers into deeply personal territory, threatening his closest relationships

TOO CLOSE TO HOME! Keep your friends close and your enemies closer. Batman has never particularly abided by that adage–at least, he didn't think he did. But now, as his latest case veers closer and closer into deeply personal territory for Bruce Wayne, he fears that he may have been unwittingly keeping an enemy very, very close. Tom Taylor and Mikel Janín's smash-hit run continues in this can't-miss issue!

DETECTIVE COMICS #1096

DC Comics

0225DC100

0225DC101 – Detective Comics #1096 Bruno Redondo Cover – $5.99

0225DC102 – Detective Comics #1096 Derrick Chew Cover – $5.99

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) Mikel Janin

In Shops: 4/16/2025

SRP: $4.99

