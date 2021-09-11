Batman 'Rainbow Batman' Detective Comics Issue At Heritage Auctions

Batman fans: how many of you own this issue already? This is one of the more iconic covers featuring the Dark Knight and has had pins, action figures, and many shirts made from it over the years. I love this ear of Batman; the sillier, the better. It doesn't get much more silly than he and Robin arguing over which pastel color Batsuit should be worn. Taking bids today at Heritage Auctions is a CGC 6.5 copy of the book. It is currently sitting at $1,050, which is a tad low for this book in that shape. Check out the multi-colored Batman down below.

I Think Batman Looks Best In Pink

"Detective Comics #241 (DC, 1957) CGC FN+ 6.5 Cream to off-white pages. Featuring "The Rainbow Batman" and Robin. Sheldon Moldoff cover and art. Ruben Moreira art. Overstreet 2021 FN 6.0 value = $387; VF 8.0 value = $826. CGC census 9/21: 5 in 6.5, 13 higher. Dick Grayson saves a girl's life by pushing her out of the way of the getaway car, escaping the scene of a robbery, and injures his arm in the process. He sees the crooks' faces and begins searching for them as Robin. Meanwhile, Batman wears several different colored costumes. Eventually, Robin spots the thieves, allowing Batman to apprehend them. Afterward, Batman goes back to his old costume. He explains that he wore the special ones to draw attention to himself and away from Robin, as people might realize Robin had an injured arm like Dick Grayson's."

Rainbow Batman is on my shortlist of books I would like to own someday. While I probably could not ever afford a nice copy like this, maybe someday I will find one I can grab. Go here and get more info on this copy and place a bid. While you are there, check out all of the other books taking bids today.