Posted in: Comics, Solicits | Tagged: devil's due, mercy sparx

Devil's Due July 2026 Full Solicits With Lovebunny & Mr Hell

Devil's Due Studios' July 2026 Full Solicits and solicitations with Lovebunny & Mr Hell

Devil's Due Studios' July 2026 solicits and solicitations bring back, Lovebunny And Mr Hell, for the publisher's 25th anniversary, through Massive Indies…

DEVILS DUE PRESENTS LOVEBUNNY & MR HELL #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A TIM SEELEY

(W) Tim Seeley, Brendan Hay (A) Tim Seeley (CA) Tim Seeley, Josh Blaylock

Tim Seeley homages his original Lovebunny cover from 2002! Before Seeley's other famous duo, Cassie & Vlad, there was Beth Bowers and Mr. Hell! Beth Bowers, aka Lovebunny, is a well intentioned but slightly ditsy super-heroine trying to make it in the world, but her side kick/roommate/pet, Mr. Hell, can make things complicated. This commemorative re-release showcases the original publication of creator Tim Seeley's Lovebunny & Mr. Hell one-shot through Devil's Due in 2002, presented in its original black and white format! Featuring brand new covers, as well as upgrades of the classics. $5.55 7/15/2026

MERCY SPARX TP VOL 06 MERCY SPARX RETURNS (MR)

(W) Josh Blaylock (A) Josh Blaylock, Brian Rogers (CA) Joel H Herrera

Sent to Earth from the underworld, the devil girl Mercy Sparx was chosen by Heaven to hunt rogue angels and "fix" their problems – without getting their own hands dirty. This collection is a perfect introduction to Mercy Sparx for new readers, and a welcome return for long time fans. Collecting the one-shot comic book release Mercy Sparx: No More Angels Left to Fall, and the three issue mini-series Mercy Sparx: Daddy Issues Previously, following a climactic battle and finally bringing closure to her mission on Earth, Mercy struck a truce with the heavenly higher-ups and promptly vanished off of the grid. Now, five years later, she's been called back to her home away from Hell, Chicago, with an imperative but highly unusual request from the divine. One that finds her peeling back yet another painful layer of her past – and needing yet another drink (or ten). $19.99 7/29/2026

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