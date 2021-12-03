Devil's Reign #1 Preview: Dardevil Universe Rocked to Foundation

Friday night is upon us once again, and that means it's time for another round of Friday Night Previews, the Bleeding Cool feature where we goose our article quota by auto-generating these mostly complete previews articles and then finish them off with a clickbait headline and a sentence or two of SEO-keyword-rich snarky commentary to ensure that these previews of Marvel and DC comics rank highly in your search results. Just like mom used to make them! It may be December, but it's never too late to launch a super-mega-crossover event, and because they can, you know Marvel will. That's why Devil's Reign kicks off on Wednesday, sure to shake the Daredevil Universe to its foundations leaving nothing the same again and all that. Check out a preview of Devil's Reign #1 below.

Devil's Reign #1

MARVEL COMICS

OCT210762

OCT210764 – DEVILS REIGN #1 (OF 6) BAGLEY CONNECTING VAR – $5.99

OCT210767 – DEVILS REIGN #1 (OF 6) YOUNG VAR – $5.99

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A / CA) Marco Checchetto

The story that's been building for years is here! Wilson Fisk went from Kingpin to Mayor of the biggest city in America and is going to bring his full criminal and political power to bear on the super heroes who call NYC home. The man who once destroyed Daredevil has set his sights on The Fantastic Four, Iron Man, Captain America, Spider-Man, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and more. And since it's Fisk, once he takes them all down, you know he's going to sign it.

CROSSBONES! TASKMASTER! TYPHOID MARY! SHOCKER! WHIPLASH! RHINO! KRAVEN! Fisk has an ARMY of super villains at his command – and this is just his opening salvo. For years, Fisk has waited for his time to strike, and YOU WON'T BELIEVE the aces he's got up his sleeves!

RATED T+

In Shops: 12/8/2021

SRP: $5.99

