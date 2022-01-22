Devil's Reign: Winter Soldier #1 Preview: Sleepless Nights

Welcome to Saturday Night Previews, where we attach snarky headlines to previews of next week's comics and call it "journalism." Both the Winter Soldier and the Kingpin are having trouble sleeping in this preview of Devil's Reign: Winter Soldier #1. Check out the preview below.

Devil's Reign: Winter Soldier #1

by Collin Kelly & Jackson Lanzing & Nico Leon, cover by Felipe Massafera

A power-mad Mayor Fisk has been gathering information on super heroes. How far will Bucky Barnes go to steal the file on his own shadowy, half-remembered past as the Winter Soldier? And what horrible revelation awaits him if he can get past the Kingpin? Some secrets are meant to stay buried. And some doors are meant to stay closed

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.16"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 180 per carton

On sale Jan 26, 2022 | 40 Pages | 75960620295900111

| Rated T+

$4.99

Varants:

75960620295900121 – DEVIL'S REIGN: WINTER SOLDIER 1 OKAZAKI VARIANT – $4.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, depending on whether Diamond has their **** together this week (which they probably don't), and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.