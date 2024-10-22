Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics, DC Comics, IDW, Image, Marvel Comics | Tagged:

Diamond Comic Distributors Closes Plattsburgh Warehouse in New York

Diamond Comic Distributors Closes Plattsburgh Warehouse in New York, close to the Canadian border with Montreal.

Article Summary Diamond Comic Distributors shuts Plattsburgh warehouse, consolidating to Olive Branch, Mississippi.

Closure affects Canadian printers' advantage, increasing costs and complexity for comic book publishers.

Final receiving day at Plattsburgh is November 8, with operations shifting to Olive Branch facility.

Plattsburgh facility expanded in 2015, but comic distribution changes post-pandemic impacted its viability.

Dubbed a "Strategic Consolidation of Warehousing Operations", Diamond Comic Distributors has told comic book publishers today that "as part of our ongoing evaluation of operations, we have made the strategic decision to consolidate warehousing to improve overall efficiency. As a result, we are not renewing our lease at the Plattsburgh, NY, Distribution Center and will transition all shipping and receiving to our Olive Branch, MS, Distribution Center beginning in November."

In other words, they are closing their Plattsburgh warehouse, which also eliminates one of the major competitive advantages of Transcon and other Canadian printers: being very close to Plattsburgh compared to other US printers. Indeed, Steve Geppi once said that's why they were based there, "because it's on the border of Canada, where the books are printed in Montreal." Getting into the Diamond system via Plattsburgh was extremely cheap for publishers and easy for Diamond. Not so much now.

Diamond Comic Distributors states that "November 8, 2024, is the last day for receiving at Plattsburgh. Any shipments scheduled to arrive after November 8 must be sent to our Olive Branch facility." which is in Mississippi. There is not a lot of notice for any publishing or printing operation. They add, "We appreciate your support during this transition, and we are committed to making this process as smooth as possible for everyone. If you have any questions or need further assistance, please reach out to your Diamond Brand Manager. Thank you for your cooperation and continued partnership."

In late 2015, Diamond Comic Distributors expanded its distribution facilities in Plattsburgh, New York and Olive Branch, Mississippi, and installed new equipment in both, with the Plattsburgh Distribution Center expanded to 108,000 square feet, more than doubling its previous space. But that was before the pandemic, and the majority of the distribution for Marvel, DC, Image, Dark Horse, and IDW comic books was lost.

