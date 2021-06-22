Diamond Comics Announces Online Retailer Summit For September

After a year of upheaval, Diamond Comic Distributors has announced the return of the Retailer Summit as an online event for 2021 on the 26th and 27th of September. Content will include Vendor Presentations, Publisher Roundtables, Professional Development Workshops, a Virtual Exhibit hall, giveaways from sponsoring publishers, exclusive Summit sales, and prizes. Diamond will also use the occasion to bring back Diamond's Retail Best Practices Awards and the Dave Hawksworth Memorial Comic Shop Improvement Award, which were lost to pandemic shutdown.

Access will be free to the Virtual Exhibit Hall and select limited presentations. And paid – access to the free events plus eligibility to receive giveaways and the post-show Retailer Appreciation Pack, for $50 per attendee. Additional details to follow in the coming months, including registration information and how retailers can enter their store for the awards. The packs, with exclusive covers or this and that, are usually worth far more than the fee and in years past would often pay for the retailer's hotel and travel bills. Now it might make for an even more attractive proposition.

Since the last time, DC Comics has left Diamond fully and has gone exclusive with Lunar, Marvel has announced it will be going exclusive with Penguin Random House, and only being wholesale distributed by Diamond (and Lunar). There will likely be plenty of questions to ask.

Diamond's Retailer Summit is the leading annual event for comic book specialty retailers to meet with publishers and suppliers who come together to discuss the industry and their businesses. Top publishers co-sponsor the event with Diamond and share exciting new projects & marketing strategies, while retailers get to network and learn about new and proven business practices to help them succeed in today's retailing environment. Publishers and vendors should contact Diamond Special Events Manager Maryanne Marlowe for more information.