Diamond Prepares Comic Book Stores For UPS Strike

Talks between UPS and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, as previously covered by Bleeding Cool, broke down last week with no new talks scheduled. Teamsters already voted to strike in August if an agreement was not reached, covering 340,000 full and part-time employees for UPS.

Diamond Comic Distributors have issued the following statement to comic book retailers: "Diamond understands that recent news about a potential UPS strike and its impact on product deliveries has raised concerns. We want to assure you that we are actively working to minimize any potential disruption and ensure the smooth delivery of your orders. Although we cannot control external factors such as labor disputes, we are taking proactive measures to address potential challenges. Our team has been closely monitoring the situation and maintaining constant communication with UPS for the better part of a year to ensure we stay informed of any developments. In the event of an extended UPS strike, we have been testing alternative shipping arrangements that would allow us to minimize shipping delays or interruptions. We are working diligently to optimize our logistics processes, explore backup options, and leverage our network of reliable carriers, distribution centers, and drop points to mitigate the impact of any potential disruptions. We are committed to keeping you informed throughout the process and if there are changes or delays to your order due to unforeseen circumstances, our customer support team will promptly reach out to you with updates and alternative solutions. We understand the importance of timely delivery and we appreciate your patience and understanding during this period of potential uncertainty. If you have any specific concerns or questions regarding your order, please do not hesitate to reach out via the Retailer Services Support Center. Thank you for your continued support. We remain dedicated to serving you with excellence and ensuring a smooth ordering and delivery experience."

There has been no similar statement received from either Penguin Random House or Lunar Distribution.

UPS is the largest package delivery company in the world, delivering more than 20 million packages per day in the US alone. A strike would affect not only UPS customers but also other businesses that use UPS as a subcontractor, such as Amazon, FedEx, and USPS. Oh, and Diamond Comic Distributors, Lunar Distribution and Penguin Random House, the three big distributors of comic books in the USA, while Diamond UK has a monopoly for American comic books in Europe. But a strike would also directly affect publishers as well as online stores/auctions. A lot of the dealers who appear to be using USPS are actually taking advantage of deals where most of the delivery is handled by UPS and the local post office just takes care of "the last mile."

Two weeks after San Diego Comic-Con may start to get a little messy in some comic book stores.

