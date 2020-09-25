Dinesh Shamdasani's Original Comics Artwork Collection – On The Floor

Some people dream of rolling around in a million dollars. Well, Bad Idea and Hivemind's Dinesh Shamdasani has the opportunity to do a very comic book version of that if he wants. When he posted the state of his comic book original artwork collection on social media. And blew all manner of people's minds.

Let's put it on its side so you can see it properly.

That oft-copied Todd McFarlane Amazing Spider-Man #300. Watchmen. That Giant-Size X-Men opening. Weapon X. That Frank Miller Daredevil splash. Barry Windsor Smith Bloodshot. The Joe Madureira X-Men Alpha wraparound cover. John Byrne X-Men. Jim Lee X-Men including his first cover. Layouts for X-O Manowar #0. Dark Knight Returns.

That is insane, right? The only logical reaction is to find him, hunt Dinesh Shamdasani down and steal the lot. Seriously, we'll split it, between us, I'm sure there won't be any arguments over who gets what, right? What have I become? What have I become? So, who is going to get Gareb Shamus and Scott Dunbier to do the same?

Apparently, this was just before a big framing/reframing of a lot of the artwork. But seriously, this right here is how the other half lives.

Former CEO and Chief Creative Officer of Valiant Entertainment, Dinesh Shamdasani co-founded Valiant Entertainment with Jason Kothari in 2005. In early 2018, Dinesh was forced to leave the company when DMG Entertainment took full ownership of Valiant Entertainment. Since then he has worked on the Bloodshot movie, and co-founded Hivemind, currently turning Gideon Falls and The Illuminati Trilogy into TV series, and Bad Idea Comics, which recently released a secret preview of their upcoming comics that is going for almost a thousand dollars on eBay right now.