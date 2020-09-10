Dinosaur Graphic Novel, Lost Time by Tasha Mukanik from Penguin

Publisher's Weekly reports that Tasha Mukanik has sold her first graphic novel, a middle-grade graphic novel Lost Time, to Chris Hernandez at Penguin Young Readers Group imprint, Razorbill. Mukanik describes it thus:

Lost Time is a middle grade graphic novel about a young girl surviving in the late Cretaceous of North America, with a Quetzalcoatlus as her only companion.

It follows 12-year-old Evie, now stranded in time, surviving on her own in the wilds of the Cretaceous. After raising Ada from a egg, the two explore the world together, all in attempts for Evie to get back to humanity again.

The story sprung to life after doodling a couple concepts of a girl and a pterosaur, and I just couldn't stop drawing them. A story soon came to be as I doodled them, and it hasn't stopped since.

This story is my outlet for all the dinosaur-knowledge I've built up over the years, as well as an exploration and way of coping with loneliness.

It is pitched as a mix of Jurassic World, How to Train Your Dragon, and Lost in Space, the story follows a girl who travels back in time and gets trapped in the Cretaceous Period with no one to help her survive or get back home—except for a pterosaur she befriends and learns to ride.

Lost Time will be published in the spring of 2023 and Jennifer Azantian at Azantian Literary was Mukanik's agent in negotiating a two-book deal with Razorbill.

Razorbill is an imprint of Penguin Young Readers Group, is dedicated to publishing the very best of young adult and middle-grade fiction and non-fiction.

Chris Hernandez joined Razorbill as a senior editor in April 2019, acquiring picture books, middle grade, young adult, and graphic novels. Before coming to Penguin Random House, he was an editor at HarperCollins.