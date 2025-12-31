Posted in: Comics | Tagged: astrobots, massive, The Disavowed

The Disavowed & Astrobots Finales In Massive's March 2026 Solicits

The Disavowed & Astrobots Finales In Massive Publishing's March 2026 solicits and solicitations

In addition to running Massive Indies, Massive Publishing continues to produce its own titles, with The Disavowed by Josh Blaylock and Pop Mhan and Astrobots Volume 2 by Simon Furman and Phillip Knott set to conclude their fifth issues in their March 2026 solicits.

DISAVOWED #5 (OF 5)

(W) Josh Blaylock (A) Pop Mhan (CA) Siya Oum

Brought to you by the creative mind of Josh Blaylock (G.I.Joe, Mercy Sparx) and series artist Pop Mhan (He-Man, Nightwing). The finale of the debut mini-series that has flipped the script on '80s action cartoon archetypes! The decades long battle may be coming to a head as The Disavowed team face off against modern day remnants of their former teams – The United Five and Komodo – with Matthew "Dane" Howler caught in the middle of it all. $5.00 3/25/2026

ASTROBOTS #5 (OF 5)

(W) Simon Furman (A/CA) Phillip Knott

Simon Furman, writer of the original Transformers comic series, creator of Marvel's Death's Head, and writer of Astrobots Volume 1 has teamed up with Philip Knott, known for his work on IDW's Transformers: Last Bot Standing to continue the Mecha-Masterwork based on the toyline designed by Aaron Thomas. Pathfinders, Pioneers…breaking new ground in the furthest reaches of the galaxy…they are – ASTROBOTS. $5.00 3/25/2026

QUESTED TP VOL 02 KIT WALLIS

(W) Michael Calero Thomas Parson (A/CA) Kit Wallis

The misadventures continue in the second season of Quested by writers Michael Calero (Alpha Betas, Sumerian's American Psycho) and Thomas Parson, with art by Kit Wallis (High On Life, Hellicious, Mr.Easta). All hell breaks loose in the land of Faerbraun as Jinx embarks on an epic journey through the Underbraun with an unlikely companion. Pursued by his former left-hand man, Hamo. It's a race against time as Jinx attempts to save his father, the mythic hero Lothar but what will happen when Jinx learns of the truth behind his father's exploits? While the two former comrades face-off in the land of the dead, only Lithia remains to defend Faerbraun from the dire effects of opening the door to the underworld.

$17.99 3/25/2026

