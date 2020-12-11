How Might Disney Investor Call Affect Marvel Comics Prices On eBay?

Here are (potentially) the Marvel comics that are most likely to blow up on eBay overnight as a result of the Disney Investor Call. If you can get them cheap, get ready to flip – or will you go long and hold them until release? As ever, that's your call, the value of back issues can go up as well as down, and there is always someone out there just waiting to make money out of you. Kevin Feige showed off everything from Ant Man 3 to Black Panther II to a new Fantastic Four movie. first appearances of the likes of Kang The Conqueror, What If and Blade are already baked into classic sales, but some justify recent comic book speculation and others will bring new value to cheap-as-ships comics.

Xochitl Gomez confirmed as playing America Chavez in Doctor Strange Multiverse Of Madness – created by Joe Casey and in Vengeance #1 from 2003 her first appearance already selling up to $120 raw and $500 in CGC 9.8 slabbed as a result of previous reports.

The Time Variance Authority for Loki created by Walt Simonson in Thor #372 in 1986 goes from $5 to $10 and could be an easy punt.

Ms Marvel in Captain Marvel 2 – as well as the TV series – will boost her original first appearances, already doing well on eBay. Marvel Point One #1 has recent sales for $125 raw, $200 CGC 9.6, or $700 CGC 9.8, Ms Marvel #1 for $100 raw, $150 CGC 9.6, $200 CGC 9.8 and Captain Marvel #17 for $50 raw. and $110 CGC 9.8. Expect those all to rise, fast. While Monica Rambeau may nhow get more attention as Amazing Spider-Man Annual #16 has been selling from $20 to $30 raw.

Ironheart getting her own show, starring Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams was already a hot collectible. Her first appearance in Invincible Iron Man #7 has a CGC 9.8 sale for $230, while her first time in costume, Invincible Iron Man #9 has a CGC 9.8 of $500. However, the first issue of her own Ironheart series can be picked up for $10. Or at least it could.,

Armor Wars with Don Cheadle as War Machine picks up the classic David Michelinie/Bob Layton storyline. Iron Man #225 which began Armor Wars was recently selling for $8 but now today has just sold for up to $80 raw. Or CGC 9.8 for $170. Lots of room to grow…

Christian Bale is playing Gorr: Butcher God in Thor: Love And Thunder whose first appearance in Thor: God Of Thunder #2 is a recent hot collectable thanks to King In Black, with copies selling raw from $40–$100, and CGC 9.8 slabs $175. The much rarer Necrosword variant cover has sold for over $700 in CGC 9.8 as well.

Young Avengers #1 for $57 raw or $450 CGC 9.8 is a first appearance for Kathy Bishop from Hawkeye but also Cathy Lang in Ant Man And The Wasp: Quantumania, go to Young Avengers #1 for her first appearance as Stature, and Young Avengers #5 for a $13 origin.

Back in January, Bleeding Cool told you that a Secret Invasion TV series was being developed by Marvel Comics. Tonight that got confirmed. Copies of the first issue of that mini-series have recently sold from $1-$4. This feels like a must – even the $100 9.8 CGC slabbed editions…

So… what takes your fancy?