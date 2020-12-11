Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau Confirmed for Captain Marvel 2

The Disney Investor Day was a massive pile of information that those of us at Bleeding Cool are typing as fast as we can, and we still missed a ton of information. However, we're doing our best to get you all of the information you might have missed during the massive Investor Day presentation. For Marvel, that came with showing off a ton of footage for their Disney+ shows, but we also got a bunch of new information about the movies as well. We already knew that Marvel was hard at work on Captain Marvel 2, and we know that the fantastic Nia DaCosta got the directing job, but now we have some new information about other members of the cast. Marvel mega-boss Kevin Feige announced during the Marvel presentation that Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel and Teyonah Parris as the now-adult Monica Rambeau will be in the movie.

Both Ms. Marvel, aka. Kamala Khan and Monica are going to first appear in the Disney+ series', the Ms. Marvel series for Kamala, and in Wandavision for Monica, but will be making the jump to the big screen as well, further showing how interconnected the movie and TV universes will be going forward. Also, both Kamala and Monica play huge roles in the Captain Marvel mythology. Monica actually held the title of Ms. Marvel at one point and went on to be her own superhero down the line with the most well-known version called Spectrum. Kamala is a huge fangirl of Captain Marvel, which is something that will hopefully be explored in the series, but it's going to be fun to see these three amazing female characters on screen together.

Captain Marvel 2 currently had a release date of November 11, 2022, but with COVID-19 and all the impact that has had on filming, there is a chance that the release date could change down the line.