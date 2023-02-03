Pixar Turning Red 4*Town Turned Into Manga in Viz April 2023 Solicits Disney/Pixar 4*Town, the fictional boyband from Turning Red has been turned into manga as part of Viz Media's April 2023 Solicits

Founded in 1986, Viz Media is an American manga publisher, anime distributor and entertainment company based in San Francisco, California and is the second-largest manga publisher in the USA. They also publish SuBLime as an imprint for yaoi titles. And in their April 2023 solicits and solicitations, they lead with a spinoff from Disney/Pixar's Turning Red movie with the fictional boy band 4*Town…

DISNEY & PIXARS TURNING RED 4 TOWN 4 REAL MANGA GN

VIZ MEDIA LLC

FEB231982

(W) Dirchansky (A) KAlfee

4*Town 4 Ever!

4*Townies are hyped to see 4*Town performing their favorite hits live, but how will Canada's greatest boy band spend the day leading up to their epic Toronto concert?

Hang with Robaire, Jesse, Tae Young, Aaron T, and Aaron Z as they enjoy a rare break in their busy schedules! Jesse and Tae Young embrace their artistic side and visit a ceramics museum, Aaron T gets his fashion on at the mall, and Aaron Z and Robaire stay in the dance studio to master their moves before the sold-out show.

Only the realest fans deserve to get this up close and personal with Tween Beat Magazine's Hottest Band of the Year!

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Apr 26, 2023

SRP: 14.99

TATSUKI FUJIMOTO BEFORE CHAINSAW MAN GN 22-26 (MR)

VIZ MEDIA LLC

FEB231983

(W) Tatsuki Fujimoto

See the origins of the mad genius who created Chainsaw Man! This short story manga collection features Tatsuki Fujimoto's earliest work. It's rough, it's raw, and it's pure Tatsuki Fujimoto!

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Apr 19, 2023

SRP: 9.99

HUNTERS GUILD RED HOOD GN VOL 03

VIZ MEDIA LLC

FEB231984

(W) Yuki Kawaguchi

The final exam aboard the Ironworks reaches its climax! Velou's goal of getting everyone to pass requires all of the trainees to work together, but many still hesitate. Then, things take a sudden, weird turn after the exam, when Cinderella and the Guild start making uncharacteristic moves. Not only that, the mayor, who Velou thought dead, returns and exposes the shocking truth about their world!

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Apr 12, 2023

SRP: 9.99

JUJUTSU KAISEN THORNY ROAD AT DAWN GN

VIZ MEDIA LLC

FEB231985

(W) Gege Akutami, Ballad Kitaguni

A modeling scout approaches Kugisaki, but he turns out to be a cursed speech user with an ulterior motive, and when Inumaki tries to rescue her, things don't quite turn out as planned. Mechamaru goes on a solo mission, Gojo and friends try to host a party, and more chilling and charming adventures ensue in these five short stories set in the world of Jujutsu Kaisen!

In Shops: Apr 26, 2023

SRP: 10.99

DANDADAN GN VOL 03 (MR)

VIZ MEDIA LLC

FEB231986

(W) Yukinobu Tatsu (A) Yukinobu Tatsu

Okarun and Momo search for his precious family jewels, which he lost during his battle with Turbo Granny. Unfortunately, their classmate Aira has already found one, and it's awakened spiritual powers within her. Around this same time, a strange woman in a red dress appears at their school and attacks them! Who is she, and what's with her obsession with Aira?

For mature audiences.

In Shops: Apr 12, 2023

SRP: 9.99

LOVES IN SIGHT GN VOL 01

VIZ MEDIA LLC

FEB231987

(W) Uoyama (A) Uoyama

Morio Kurokawa is the toughest-looking tough guy around. Yukiko Akaza is a self-possessed girl with a vision impairment attending a school for the blind. The whole city fears Morio, but Yukiko sees the real him-he's a soft sweetheart who's just searching for his place in the world!

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Apr 19, 2023

SRP: 9.99

RAINBOW DAYS GN VOL 03 (MR)

VIZ MEDIA LLC

FEB231988

(W) Minami Mizuno (A) Minami Mizuno

Tsuyoshi is busy trying to finish drawing his manga before a big summer convention, so Natsuki, Mattsun, and Keiichi go to his house for the night to help. Can he make the deadline, or will his three friends cause even more chaos for him?!

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

SRP: 9.99

MY LOVE MIX UP GN VOL 07

VIZ MEDIA LLC

FEB231989

(W) Wataru Hinekure (A) Aruko

Aoki is dating Ida, a boy in his class. Aoki is shaken when he finds out Ida wants to attend college in Kyoto, so they decide to go to an overnight open-campus event together. Meanwhile, Akkun and Hashimoto make summer plans, but is Akkun ready to meet Hashimoto's parents?

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

SRP: 9.99

CASE CLOSED GN VOL 86

VIZ MEDIA LLC

FEB231990

(W) Gosho Aoyama (A) Gosho Aoyama

Dark Rum

When an heiress drowns in a hotel pool, Conan and Sera are on the scene to drag the truth to the surface. Then a screenwriter is found dead in a scenario straight out of one of her mystery scripts. And Conan and Harley Hartwell investigate a mythical beast in Nagano that seems to be committing very real murders.

Meanwhile, Conan tries to learn something-anything-about Rum, the high-ranking Man in Black who's as secretive as he is dangerous. There's also the question of the suspicious little girl who's been living with Sera while monitoring Conan and his friends from a distance. With these mysteries lurking in the shadows, how can Conan keep his mind on his cases?

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Apr 12, 2023

SRP: 9.99

ROMANTIC KILLER GN VOL 03

VIZ MEDIA LLC

FEB231991

(W) Wataru Momose (A) Wataru Momose

Riri, the fairy to blame for Anzu's misfortune, transforms into a human boy! Will Anzu be able to cope on the magical mock date Riri has in store for her?!

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

SRP: 16.99

SNOW WHITE WITH RED HAIR GN VOL 24

VIZ MEDIA LLC

FEB231992

(W) Sorata Akiduki (A) Sorata Akiduki

Obi and Eisetsu are undercover at a masked ball, but they're not acting like themselves! Most of the other partygoers also seem a bit off, except for one noblewoman. With her wits still about her, the woman flees from the venue-leaving a dubious aroma behind in her wake for Eisetsu to pursue!

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

SRP: 9.99

KOMI CANT COMMUNICATE GN VOL 24

VIZ MEDIA LLC

FEB231993

(W) Tomohito Oda (A) Tomohito Oda

It's White Day! Traditionally, guys give girls a gift to thank them for their Valentine's Day chocolate, but this year, the boys of Itan High are putting their own spin on the holiday…with interesting results. And while Tadano might be giving Komi and Manbagi rather staid presents, the question he wants to ask Komi is anything but!

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Apr 12, 2023

SRP: 9.99

BOYS ABYSS GN VOL 01 (MR)

VIZ MEDIA LLC

FEB231994

(W) Ryo Minenami (A) Ryo Minenami

Reiji's life is as miserable as the small town he can't escape. The most interesting thing that's ever happened there is a double suicide down by the river. Does Reiji have any power over his fate, or will he too fall into the abyss?

For mature audiences.

In Shops: Apr 26, 2023

SRP: 12.99

TISTA GN VOL 01

VIZ MEDIA LLC

FEB231995

(W) Tatsuya Endo (A) Tatsuya Endo

In New York City, the NYPD struggles to track down a serial killer known as Sister Militia, who has been targeting mobsters and other criminals in the Big Apple. No one knows who Sister Militia really is except a few residents of a Catholic orphanage. Her name is Tista…

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

SRP: 9.99

KAIJU NO 8 GN VOL 06

VIZ MEDIA LLC

FEB231996

(W) Naoya Matsumoto (A) Naoyo Matsumoto

Kafka has encountered Kaiju No. 9, but he finds himself unable to transform. Luckily, Kikoru comes to the rescue and goes head-to-head with it. Meanwhile, the Kaiju No. 9 that had appeared before Captain Narumi undergoes an evolution during battle! Will Kafka's faith in his companions pay off?

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Apr 12, 2023

SRP: 9.99

MISSION YOZAKURA FAMILY GN VOL 04

VIZ MEDIA LLC

FEB231997

(W) Hitsuji Gondaira (A) Hitsuji Gondaira

Mutsumi and Taiyo are invited to a Hinagiku hot pot event to celebrate the success of their latest mission. Surrounded by a lineup of scoundrels, will the two actually be able to finish the meal safe and sound? Plus, there's still the mystery of the box that Kuroyuri gave to Taiyo looming overhead-and what's with this new girl latching on to Taiyo? Could it really be that he's cheating on his beloved Mutsumi?!

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Apr 19, 2023

SRP: 9.99

UNDEAD UNLUCK GN VOL 11 (MR)

VIZ MEDIA LLC

FEB231998

(W) Yoshifumi Tozuka (A) Yoshifumi Tozuka

Fuuko has finally reached the top of the tower and has been plunged straight into a three-round competition with the fate of all at stake! The score is tied as she heads into the final bout. But just before the third and final game begins, God's brainwashing drives Spring to enter his ultimate form!

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Apr 19, 2023

SRP: 9.99

ONE PIECE GN VOL 102

VIZ MEDIA LLC

FEB231999

(W) Eiichiro Oda (A) Eiichiro Oda

Luffy is back to face Kaido once again, but does he stand any more of a chance in this rematch against the strongest man alive? And on other parts of the island, Sanji and Zolo go up against Kaido's strongest warriors. Both will need to raise their fighting skills in order to overcome these adversaries!

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

SRP: 9.99

SAKAMOTO DAYS GN VOL 07

VIZ MEDIA LLC

FEB232000

(W) Yuto Suzuki (A) Yuto Suzuki

Sakamoto and X finally face off! Although Sakamoto has vowed not to kill, X shakes him up by threatening his family. How will Sakamoto fare when confronted with an enemy who has a bloodthirsty grudge against the JAA?!

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Apr 12, 2023

SRP: 9.99

KAGUYA SAMA LOVE IS WAR GN VOL 25

VIZ MEDIA LLC

FEB232001

(W) Aka Akasaka (A) Aka Akasaka

Will Kaguya's family force her to marry a man she doesn't love to fulfill their political and financial ambitions? As Kaguya's father's days come to an end, the war of succession between her brothers heats up. Meanwhile, Ai gets a new assignment as a bodyguard, Yu and Miko get cozy on a couch, and Miyuki accepts a hefty bribe.

Family matters.

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

SRP: 9.99

POKEMON SWORD & SHIELD GN VOL 06

VIZ MEDIA LLC

FEB232002

(W) Hidenori Kusaka (A) Satoshi Yamamoto

As Henry and Opal's battle wages on in Ballonlea, Gym Leader Raihan infiltrates the Hammerlocke Energy Plant to investigate a strange occurrence there. Then, Casey must battle Opal for her own Gym challenge.

Is there really a Dynamaxed Pokémon in the Route 9 Tunnel?!

For all ages.

In Shops: Apr 12, 2023

SRP: 4.99

DEAD DEAD DEMONS DEDEDEDE DESTRUCTION GN VOL 12 (MR)

VIZ MEDIA LLC

FEB232003

(W) Inio Asano (A) Inio Asano

The end of the world really sucks-rogue AI, foreign occupation, constant firefights between freedom fighters and terrorists, sudden death raining from above. How do you even begin to start over in the middle of all that? Maybe you can't.

Maybe you just have to reset.

This is the end!

For mature audiences.

In Shops: Apr 19, 2023

SRP: 14.99

ULTRAMAN GN VOL 18

VIZ MEDIA LLC

FEB232004

(W) Eiichi Shimizu (A) Eiichi Shimizu

The Zetton Core has arrived to completely wipe out anyone calling themselves Ultraman. Their leader, Templar, lets it be known that the Ultramen are in fact the true reason for the attacks on Earth in the past. Shinjiro can't believe it, and as his rage grows, his body seems overwhelmed with Specium energy. A question begins to spread among those watching the battle-What is Ultraman?

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Apr 19, 2023

SRP: 12.99

DR STONE GN VOL 25

VIZ MEDIA LLC

FEB232005

(W) Riichiro Inagaki (A) Boichi

Hoping to get a lock on Why-Man's position, the Kingdom of Science builds an imaging satellite. Despite repeated failures launching their rocket, Senku and Xeno are determined to make it succeed! Meanwhile, Chrome and Suika are hard at work on their secret project to ensure the safe return of everyone on the moon mission.

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

SRP: 9.99

LEGEND OF ZELDA TWILIGHT PRINCESS GN VOL 11

VIZ MEDIA LLC

FEB232006

(W) Akira Himekawa (A) Akira Himekawa

Saving Zelda from Ganondorf's grasp while in wolf form is only the first challenge in Link's final battle against the fearsome beast that the demon king has transformed into. But driving back this monster grants only a momentary respite-in the end it all comes down to a last duel between Link and Ganondorf, fought for the destiny of Hyrule and the Twilight Realm!

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Apr 12, 2023

SRP: 9.99

RECORD OF RAGNAROK GN VOL 06 (MR)

VIZ MEDIA LLC

FEB232007

(W) Shinya Umemura (A) Azychika

With Sasaki Kojiro's victory, humanity has finally notched a win at the end of round three of Ragnarok. Infuriated by the loss, the gods decide to send in one of their best-the noble and honorable Heracles. The legendary hero who ascended to demi-god status is not about to let the gods lose two in a row, and is even willing to let humanity's next champion fight on his home turf. But if the gods have chosen their greatest hero to fight for them, Brunhilde has selected humanity's worst to enter the arena…

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Apr 19, 2023

SRP: 12.99

SLEEPY PRINCESS IN THE DEMON CASTLE GN VOL 20

VIZ MEDIA LLC

FEB232008

(W) Kagiji Kumanomata (A) Kagiji Kumanomata

A leaked video from the Demon Castle embarrasses most of its occupants. Agave finally confronts her demons-or rather, the Demon King. Then, when Princess Syalis messes with a magical spinning wheel, it's Poseidon who takes the hit. To rescue the God of the Sea from the effects of the wheel, she must embark on a deep dive into the history of the spell and…her own family?! Plus, Twilight's first love revealed! Sort of.

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Apr 12, 2023

SRP: 9.99

MORIARTY THE PATRIOT GN VOL 11

VIZ MEDIA LLC

FEB232009

(W) Ryosuke Takeuchi (A) Hikaru Miyoshi

While there's never a dull moment at 221B Baker Street, things are about to get a whole lot more lively. Or rather, lovey? And that's because John has just announced to everyone that he is happily engaged to the lovely Mary Morstan. However, she has a very odd request for Sherlock…one that makes him question her true intentions.

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

SRP: 9.99

BLACK OR WHITE GN VOL 06 (MR)

SUBLIME

FEB231966

(W) Sachimo (A) Sachimo

For these two typecast actors, love can't always be black or white.

Shin is an actor whose awkward personality has gotten him typecast as the villain, whereas his secret lover Shige garners all the prime princely roles. As their careers advance, can these two endure all eyes being on them not just in public but in private too?

Shige has decided to costar in a drama with Tatara, a veteran actor his boyfriend Shin adores. Tatara has made it known he thinks Shige is only going to drag Shin down as an actor. Wanting to prove him wrong, Shige puts on a performance to rival that of his far more experienced costar. Meanwhile, Shin's best friend, idol Hanasaki, reveals to the public that the two are friends as a way to pursue his own agenda!

In Shops: Apr 12, 2023

SRP: 12.99

DONT BE CRUEL GN (MR)

SUBLIME

FEB231967

(W) Yonezou Nekota (A) Yonezou Nekota

When a playboy falls for a nerd, chemistry results in an explosive reaction!

Playboy Maya catches studious Nemugasa cheating on a test, and to ensure his silence, Maya blackmails Nemugasa into doing whatever he wants! But is this merely just a ruse so Maya can spend more alone time with him?

Maya's new neighbor ends up being one of Nemugasa's cram school students, and he just heard Nemugasa and Maya going at it all night! Mortified, Nemugasa avoids staying at Maya's place, but that doesn't last long, and when he finally tells Maya why, he ends up with a gentle scolding. Can Nemugasa get over the horror of what's happened, or will their newfound alone time at Maya's new apartment become a distant memory?

In Shops: Apr 12, 2023

SRP: 12.99