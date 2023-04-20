Disney To Tell The Origin Stories Of The Gargoyles Gargoyles: Dark Age from Gargoyles creator Greg Weisman tells the origin stories of the characters with artist Drew Moss and letterer Jeff Eckleberry.

Dynamite Entertainment is spinnign of Gargoyles from their Disney line into a mini-series event comic, Gargoyles: Dark Age as Gargoyles creator Greg Weisman tells the origin stories of the Gargoyles with artist Drew Moss and letterer Jeff Eckleberry.

Gargoyles fans have known for years that their beloved characters like Goliath, Hudson, Brooklyn, Lexington, Broadway, and more can trace their history back to Scotland over a thousand years ago. Some fleeting moments of those times have been mentioned before, but never shown in as depth. As Goliath's narration explained, "One thousand years ago, Superstition and the Sword ruled. It was an Age of Darkness. It was a World of Fear." For a time, the Gargoyles of that era lived peacefully alongside humans, each species having sworn to protect the other. But that truce didn't last, and in 994, the Gargoyle Clan was cursed to sleep as stone statues for a millennium – until they eventually awoke in modern Manhattan. Gargoyles: Dark Ages, set in the year 971, depicts the origins of the Gargoyle-Human Alliance – some twenty-plus years before things came to a bad end. In this never-before-explored era, monsters still come in all shapes and sizes, forcing Gargoyles and Humans to work together to repel the forces of evil, which threaten to bring the Alliance down, from both without and within.

"I have ALL these stories that I've wanted to tell for decades now, so I pitched a number of ideas to Dynamite and Disney, and this is the one that excited everyone the most," said writer Greg Weisman. "This is an exciting era for the Gargoyle Clan (not to mention an exciting time in Scottish History), and I'm thrilled we'll all have a chance to explore it together."

Directly following the present-day return of Demona in Gargoyles #7, readers will get to see her in this earlier era, as a young Gargoyle Warrior and loving partner to Goliath. "Could some of her earliest turns to the darkness be revealed here? Either way, the events and consequences of these stories will reverberate through the years and into the present day, with each era and series playing into each other as part of Weisman's grander Gargoyles saga!"

"I really enjoyed the show back in the 90s and was super excited to be even considered for this project," said artist Drew Moss. "I am trying to do interior art traditionally, so this allows me to do some washes and other things that allow me to get my hands dirty. I hope to stay true to the art from the show while infusing my own art style to it."

In addition to the first issue having an oversized 24-page story, each issue of Dark Ages will also feature four pages of complementary prose storytelling by Weisman with spot illustrations. This extra material will allow him to tap into corners of the mythos in a way that will amplify the impact of the entire series, making up 40-page comics with cardstock comics, expect to pay a little more too,

Dark Ages will feature a range of covers featuring a look at younger visions of these characters, from Clayton Crain,Alan Quah, Mirka Andolfo, Kenya Danino, Jae Lee, Drew Moss and Erica Henderson as well as action figure-inspired pieces, and pitch artwork from the TV show.