Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Manga, Tokyopop | Tagged: Amphibia, disney, november 2024, september 2024

Disney's Amphibia in TokyoPop September 2024 Solicits

Matt Braly, of Disney animated series Amphibia has created a hardcover book from the series for TokyoPop's September 2024 solicitations.

Article Summary Matt Braly releases 'The Art of Amphibia' hardcover for TokyoPop's September 2024 catalog.

TokyoPop to publish whimsical and dramatic manga titles including 'Maron the Magic Ocean'.

Continuations for fan-favorites like 'Boys Gilding the Lily' set for November 2024 release.

New TokyoPop manga delves into themes of self-improvement, fantasy, and idol fandom.

Matt Braly, the creator and showrunner of the Disney animated series Amphibia has created a hardcover book featuring behind-the-scenes artwork from the series for TokyoPop's September 2024 solicits and solicitations, though it like all the books below are scheduled for November 2024.

ART OF AMPHIBIA HC

TOKYO POP – DISNEY MANGA

APR247318

(A) Drew Taylor

Amphibia chronicles the adventures of three best friends who find themselves magically transported to the world of Amphibia, a wild marshland tropical island full of anthropomorphic amphibians and dangerous beasts. The three girls are separated when they arrive in Amphibia, and must go on their own fantastical journeys to reunite and save their new friends. Following the success of Marcy's Journal, TOKYOPOP presents The Art of Amphibia. Lovingly crafted by Matt Braly, the creator and showrunner of the Disney animated series, this hardcover book features behind-the-scenes artwork from the television series and written insights and testimonials from the crew. Featuring a foreword by Anne Boonchuy, voice actor Brenda Song, packed to the brim with never-before-seen character designs, location designs, and development art, this book is a must-own for any Amphibia fan!

In Shops: Nov 20, 2024

MARON THE MAGIC OCEAN GN

TOKYOPOP

JUL242428

(W) MIMI

Sugar has lost all feeling. Good, bad, all emotions are completely gone, along with her memories. Adrift in a magic ocean, the paradise of children who don't grow up, she comes across a turtle who claims to be half of Sugar, and needs to escape this place. "I will escort you out of the magic ocean, Sugar." A bittersweet tale of self-destruction, pain, sadness, and depression.

In Shops: Nov 27, 2024

A TAILS TALE GN VOL 01

TOKYOPOP – LOVE X LOVE

JUL242439

(W) Mizu Sahara

Nachi Hiyama plays softball, but hates how she never tans like her teammates. Feeling alone and discouraged, she struggles to fit in. That is, until she meets Utsumi, a quiet, shy boy at her school, and discovers his secret; he has a tail! They might be different, but they can be different together.

In Shops: Nov 06, 2024

SRP: 0

BOYS GILDING THE LILY SHALL DIE GN VOL 02

TOKYOPOP – LOVE X LOVE

JUL242440

(W) Yomogimochi

Chihaya Katagiri has always been the first trumpet in her school's brass band – until Hibiki Aikawa transfers from a prestigious school and takes the spot. Despite initial suspicions, the two quickly become close; Katagiri admires Aikawa's talent and enthusiasm for playing the trumpet, and Aikawa is struck by Katagiri's grounded treatment of her abilities, as well as her love for music. As their feelings for each other grow stronger, their lives become more complicated with the stress of classes, other relationships, and the last competition of their high school careers drawing near.

In Shops: Nov 27, 2024

SRP: 0

FAVORITE POP IDOL MADE IT BUDOKAN GN VOL 09

TOKYOPOP – LOVE X LOVE

JUL242441

(W) Auri Hirao

Forthright and impetuous Eripiyo is the number one stan for Maina, a sidelined member of the underground idol group Cham Jam, lining up for every event and spending a fortune on CDs and fan meetings to support her fave over the years. During a collectible card event, Eripiyo, Kumasa, and Motoi reminisce over how idol fandom has brought them together, even as Kumasa wonders if these halcyon days might be coming to an end. Still, these last few months have been good for Cham Jam- especially Maina, whose popularity has grown by leaps and bounds after going viral. But fame has it price, and more fans means fewer chances to spend time with her favorite… a bittersweet blessing that Eripiyo accepts as her lot as a fan.

In Shops: Nov 06, 2024

SRP: 0

I WAS REINCARNATED AS HEROINE VERGE A BAD ENDING GN VOL 01 (

TOKYOPOP – LOVE X LOVE

JUL242442

(W) Kotoko (A) Ikuto Nanase

A dating sim enthusiast wakes up in the body of Reine Waynewright: an adorable otome heroine in a fantasy game! Reine discovers that in this world, she's a lowly F-rank student at the magical Heartfelt Academy, bullied by her classmates and snubbed by her love interests for her lack of talent. Determined to avoid a Bad Ending, Reine resolves to study hard, practice her magic, and pass the exams to increase her rank! If she grinds hard enough, she may be able to change her fate: make new friends, improve herself, and maybe even fall in love along the way!

In Shops: Nov 13, 2024

SRP: 0

LETS EAT TOGETHER AKI AND HARU GN VOL 02

TOKYOPOP – LOVE X LOVE

JUL242443

(W) Makoto Taji

Two boys who share a room and love to make and eat dinner together. Aki is in charge of cooking, and Haru is tasked with cleaning up, and despite their personality differences, they come together over their love of food.

In Shops: Nov 20, 2024

SRP: 0

SWEET FOR SWEETS AND FOREIGNERS GN VOL 02

TOKYOPOP – LOVE X LOVE

JUL242444

(W) Marina Sano

Ami Satou works for Cobara, a company that specializes in sweets. While she may be good at sales, her confidence in pretty much everything else is low, which is why she hasn't even thought about dating since college. Instead, she fills up her imagination with romantic scenes from shoujo manga. When she meets Alain Giraud, a handsome, older French man in charge of a new project she's assigned to work on, she begins to struggle to keep that romantic imagination in check… especially with Alain being so overly friendly! Ami keeps reminding herself that it's just because he's French, but will she be able to resist his romantic charm?

In Shops: Nov 06, 2024

SRP: 0

THIS REINCARNATED COUNTESS TRY ESCAPE HER PRINCE GN VOL 01 (

TOKYOPOP – LOVE X LOVE

JUL242447

(W) Saki Tsukigami (A) Akino Shiina

In the midst of a crowded ballroom, the Countess Sherazade is overcome by a flood of memories. Memories of a past life as an ordinary girl in another world, reading a Teen Love novel about a meek, but kind-hearted young woman from an impoverished noble family who catches the Prince's eye, and then attracts his love. A novel that recounts the story of her own life… or what it will soon become. The only problem is… this story ends with Sherazade as a traumatized and broken shell of herself, and there's no way she's going to sit back and let that happen. At that moment, Shera makes a promise to herself-to do whatever it takes to make sure she will never, ever marry the prince!

In Shops: Nov 20, 2024

SRP: 0

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!