Disney's Gargoyles Launch Dynamite's December 2022 Solicits

GARGOYLES #1























































(W) Greg Weisman (A) George Kambadais (CA) David Nakayama

All-new ongoing series, in continuity with the epic GARGOYLES television classic!

One thousand years ago, superstition and the sword ruled. It was a time of darkness. It was a world of fear. It was THE AGE OF GARGOYLES. Stone by day, Warriors by night, they were betrayed by the humans they had sworn to protect…frozen in stone by a magic spell for a thousand years. Now, here in Manhattan, the spell is broken, and they live again! They are Defenders of the Night! THEY ARE GARGOYLES!

Series creator GREG WEISMAN and illustrator GEORGE KAMBADAIS reintroduce the Manhattan Clan, a family of Gargoyles at full strength, though modern New York City is full of attractions and distractions, and each member of the clan has begun to go their own way. But their bonds will be tested, when nefarious factions from all across the world attempt to steal that rarest, most precious of possessions…an unhatched Gargoyle egg!

In Shops: Dec 07, 2022

SRP: 3.99

RED SONJA HELL SONJA #1

































(W) Jordan Clark (A) Miriana Puglia (CA) Lucio Parrillo

HELL ON EARTH! Hell itself has begun caving in, forcing Hell Sonja to escape through a portal… She finds herself stranded on Earth, powerless, but still hunted by the evil from her home dimension. There is only one warrior strong enough to help her fight back against horrendous creatures from Hell: Red Sonja!

In Shops: Dec 14, 2022

SRP: 3.99

JENNIFER BLOOD PRS HITWOMAN ONE SHOT





(W) Fred Van Lente (A) Robert Carey (CA) Leirix

Slamming her way out of the pages of the recent Jennifer Blood series, Italian assassin Giulietta Romeo stars in "La Tempesta," a noirish reimagining of the William Shakespeare play the Tempest. Giulietta is being extradited to Italy after the events of the "Bountiful" storyline when her plane is shot down over a remote island in the Atlantic, a former Nazi stronghold that is now the tiny kingdom of a man named Prospero, a former duke of the Naples mobs. His brother, the man who usurped his position, was being extradited on that same plane, and Giulietta finds herself in the middle of a gory blood feud and fighting for her life against Prospero's monstrous servants, Caliban and Ariel.

In Shops: Dec 21, 2022

SRP: 4.99











SAVAGE TALES WINTER SPECIAL ONE SHOT





(W) Scott Wilson, David Avallone (A) Hamish Munroe-Cook, Eman Cassalos, Mariano Benitiz Chapo, Max Fuchs (CA) Arthur Suydam

Savage Tales is back with four tales of brutality, thrills, and spills! This one-shot features art by her two up-and-coming artists from the renowned Kubert School!

This issue's lineup includes:

"Devil Juice" by Scott Bryan Wilson and Max Fuchs: Draculina finds that to get revenge on an enemy demon, she's first got to go through a wall of… body-builders?

"Crypt Junkies" by Scott Bryan Wilson and Kubert School artist Mariano Benitez Chapo: Vampirella accompanies a reality TV crew to film the opening of a 1,000 year old sarcophagus… with unforseen, bloody results!

Captain Gullivar Jones in "His War Chapter II" by David Avallone and Kubert School artist Hamish Munro-Cook: More mystery from the journals of Gulliver Jones and his strange relationship with the savage world of Mars!

John Carter and Dejah Thoris in "Honeymoon on Mars" by David Avallone and Eman Cassalos: It's a tale of love and adventure featuring the Warlord of Mars and his beautiful mate, Dejah Thoris, on the dying world of Barsoom!

In Shops: Dec 21, 2022

SRP: 4.99











LORD OF THE JUNGLE #2

























(W) Dan Jurgens (A) Benito Gallego (CA) Philip Tan

When foreign raiders pillage his jungle home, Tarzan comes face-to-face with evil for the first time in his life. For the Lord of the Jungle, this is a catastrophic event, as they leave little but heartache, death, and destruction in their wake. As Tarzan deals with humanity and the world beyond his shores for the very first time, he finds it difficult to come to grips with his own unique origins. This series will set Tarzan off on a unique mission where a grievous wrong must be atoned for… no matter who comitted it.

In Shops: Dec 14, 2022

SRP: 3.99

CHERISH #2





















(W) Katana Collins (A) Gabriel Caitano (CA) Brett Booth

When the blood on the boardroom floor moves from the metaphorical to literal…

Cherish is the story of a young woman, Amelia Fellows, who witnessed the betrayal and murder of her father at the hands of those he once trusted. Unfortunately for Amelia, the people behind her father's death are some of the richest, most powerful people in the world. If Amelia wants justice for her father, she'll have to get it herself as the wll-armed hi-tech vigilante, Cherlish.

After a skirmish with Valeria Nolan's bodyguard, Cherish gets back to focusing on a her new roles as both Connor's girlfriend and Warner's assistant. What started as a flirtation to manipulate Connor into getting Cherish closer to her goals might be turning into something more. And what started as a way to keep a close eye on a friend of her father's that betrayed them all is revealing something darker than she could have ever imagined. Can Cherish stop Warner before Valerie discovers her secret?

Featuring stunning covers by Brett Booth, Eric Canete, Soo Lee, and Ben Templesmith!

In Shops: Dec 07, 2022

SRP: 3.99

VAMPIRELLA VS RED SONJA #2

























(W) Dan Abnett (A) Alessandro Ranaldi (CA) Lucio Parrillo

Battle lines are drawn! Vampirella recruits her team of Dark Powers to stand against Red Sonja's Superpowers. The stakes of their battle could tear The Project's entire infrastructure apart at the seams. But neither side is willing to give way, and so there will be a reckoning…

In Shops: Dec 07, 2022

SRP: 3.99

PETER CANNON THUNDERBOLT #2









(W) Fred Van Lente (A / CA) Jonathan Lau

Peter Cannon comes face-to-face with… Peter Cannon!? Whos't his weirdo cult leader spouting nonsense about spirituality and obedience? It's time for the real Peter Cannon to break out the Mind Cloud, the Invisible Dog, and the Destroyer of Death! It's a rumble royal courtesy of writer Fred Van Lente and artist Jonathan Lau!

In Shops: Dec 28, 2022

SRP: 3.99

VAMPIRELLA YEAR ONE #6



























(W) Christopher Priest (A) Ergun Gunduz, Giovanni Timpano (CA) Collette Turner

The series looking at unrevealed secrets from Vampirella's past comes to an end even as a new beginning takes place in the present! Vampi's horrible "Mommy Dearest" relationship with Lilith comes to a head in savage, emotional style, shaping the person Vampirella is destined to become. And if dealing with a rebellious kid wasn't enough, Lilith also finds an angry populace of Drakulon looking for blood (literally!) as a full-on revolt breaks out. In the present, Vamirella's pregnancy comes to full term. Will she spawn the scion of Dracula or "just" a half-human/half-Drakulonian kid destined to be the butt of endless jokes on the playground? From the people who brought you deadly chemicals in our drinking water, Christopher Priest and Ergun Gunduz!

In Shops: Dec 28, 2022

SRP: 3.99

KARMA HC ANDOLFO LTD ED (MR)





(W) Dan Wickline (A) Carlos Reno (CA) Mirka Andolfo

FEATURING AN EXCLUSIVE COVER BY MIRKA ANDOLFO (RED SONJA, MERCY, SWEET PAPRIKA)! LIMITED TO JUST 500 COPIES!

Alex is a photographer for an ad agency who leads a fairly quiet and reserved life. He gets a call one day from a friend, asking him to fill in on a photoshoot in the Valley. The swimwear shoot is on a set where he has a chance encounter with Karma, one of the lead models. Karma is fiercely independent woman who is working on being more than a star, but a brand. In Alex she sees someone new to her world, unjaded by it. Someone with a fresh eye…and she thinks it could be fun opening his mind to new adventures.

This sexy new graphic novel features an exclusive cover by Mirka Andolfo, known for her work on Dynamite's Red Sonja series as well as Image Comics series Mercy and Sweet Paprika!

In Shops: Dec 07, 2022

SRP: 34.99

BOYS HEROGASM #1 VIRGIN CVR (MR)





Offered to comics shops for the first time! Have you ever wondered what really happens during crossovers? The Seven, Payback, Teenage Kix, Fantastico and every other supe on Earth team up for an annual event like no other… and where the supes go, can a certain "five complications and a dog" be far behind? Vought-American prepare to make their move, in a story that will change the world of the Boys forever: Herogasm #1.

In Shops: Dec 07, 2022

SRP: 29.99

BOYS HEROGASM #1 VIRGIN CVR SGN ED (MR)

DYNAMITE

OCT220654

The Boys: Herogasm #1 Virgin Cover signed edition Garth Ennis, John McCrea & Keith Burns.

In Shops: Dec 21, 2022

SRP: 60

BOYS HIGHLAND LADDIE #1 VIRGIN CVR (MR)





Offered to comics shops for the first time! Everyone's favorite pint-sized Scotsman gets his own origin story! Mind reeling from recent events in The Boys, Wee Hughie heads home to Auchterladle – the semi-idyllic Scottish seaside town where he grew up. All Hughie wants is some time to himself, to return to the bosom of family and friends, and get his head together after two years of unimaginable chaos. But our hero's luck has always been more cloud than silver lining, and the familiar surroundings he craves are not all they might be. You can go home again – but with old pals warped beyond recognition and strangers in town up to no good, whether or not you should is another matter entirely…

In Shops: Dec 07, 2022

SRP: 29.99

BOYS BUTCHER BAKER CANDLESTICK #1 VIRGIN CVR (MR)





Offered to comics shops for the first time! The story of Billy Butcher, the Boys' mysterious leader, is told at last. From the backstreets of London's East End to the carnage of the Falklands War, from the heights of love to the depths of tragedy, the most violent man in comics reveals the terrible nature of the forces that drive him. And when he's done, he'll be ready… to finish things once and for all.

In Shops: Dec 07, 2022

SRP: 29.99

SONJAVERSAL TP VOL 02





(W) Christopher Hastings (A) Pasquale Qualano (CA) Lucio Parrillo

ALL-NEW STORY!

ALL-NEW SONJAS!

PERFECT JUMPING-ON POINT FOR NEW READERS!

A low-level criminal is suddenly making a big mysterious underworld splash…which is remarkable, considering that the guy's very recently DIED. Sounds like a case for NOIR SONJA. But not only does N.S. have to solve The Mystery Of The Successful Cadaver, she's got to manage the arrival of a whole new cadre of Sonja's that'll throw her investigation for a loop…

In Shops: Dec 28, 2022

SRP: 19.99

BETTIE PAGE APOCATEQUILS RING MARAT CVR





Direct Market exclusive photo cover! Everyone's favorite exotic adventurer, Bettie Page is back in an incredible action packed escapade to uncover the secrets of Apocatequil's Ring! Half Past Danger creator Stephen Mooney delivers a story that captures all the action of Indiana Jones and the moxie of the first lady of pulp adventure! This is 40 pages of pure Bettie Page joy!

In Shops: Dec 21, 2022

SRP: 50

ELVIRA WRATH OF CON ACOSTA LINE ART VIRGIN CVR





(CA) Dave Acosta

First time time offered in the Direct Market! An exclusive variant cover virgin line art spectacular! It's a wacky and wonderful 56-page original comic written by Elvira with my "Diabolical Double D" partners – Devilish David Avallone and Dastardly Dave Accosta! Haven't you always wanted to go to Comic Con with Elvira? Elvira is the guest of horror, and an army of angry maniacs want her beautiful head on a platter! Join the Mistress of the Dark for a fun-filled weekend in San Diego, with all the usual stuff…loyal fans, amazing cosplay, celebrity sightings…and ritual cult murder in…ELVIRA: THE WRATH OF CON!

In Shops: Dec 07, 2022

SRP: 50

IMMORTAL RED SONJA #1 NAKAYAMA LTD METAL CVR





(CA) David Nakayama

Special Direct Market Metal Cover – Virgin Art by fan favorite artist David Nakayama! Red Sonja…as you have never witnessed! It is a time of British legend! A young Red Sonja, cursed by mysterious chainmail, seeks counsel with the enigmatic MERLIN. She seeks to be rid of her curse, in order to forge a future of fantasy and adventure! She will be pursued by the loathsome GREEN KNIGHT, and if she survives and arrives at the Castle Of Merlin, what she finds would be infinitely more than she bargained for. By the all-star creative team of DAN ABNETT (Justice League Odyssey) and ALESSANDRO MIRACOLO (Red Sonja)!

In Shops: Dec 28, 2022

SRP: 100

SHEENA QUEEN OF JUNGLE #1 BESCH LTD METAL CVR





Special Direct Market Metal Cover with art by fan-favorite artist Rose Besch!

This thrilling adventure combines the classic elements of the legendary character along with a modern sensibility that will make it the perfect debut for fans new and old! Sheena is recruited to enter the "bio-dome," an amazing synthesis and nature and machine, where something has gone terrbly wrong. Outside the dome,s he's faced with human trickery and deceit, inside the dome, she faces the deadly jungle and a fast, murdering mystery.

In Shops: Dec 14, 2022

SRP: 100

007 #5





















(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson (A) Marco Finnegan (CA) Tommy Lee Edwards

A few years ago, a dictator ordered his government to kill James Bond. today, Bond is assigned to protect that dictator, during his stay in London. Little does the dictator realize that Bond is also assignd to kill the dictator…

In Shops: Dec 14, 2022

SRP: 3.99

GARBAGE PAIL KIDS ORIGINS #3





















(W) Hans Rodionoff, Adam F. Goldberg, Jeff Zapata (A) Jeff Zapata, Chris Meeks (CA) Tom Bunk

The insane minds of Adam F. Goldberg, Hans Rodionoff, and Jeff Zapata have joined forces to bring you the Garbage Pail Kids as you've never seen them before. Dynamite Entertainment and this incredible trio of creators proudly presents… Garbage Pail Kids: Origins!

This all-new GPK comic book event is a bas-ass, sprawling, superhoer epic; we not only learn how our GPK heroes came to be… but we also reveal to the world that Adam Bomb and his gane of good guys were instrumental in the outcome of World War II and the fate of humanity!

The stunning conclusion to the most important Garbage Pail Kids comic book OF ALL TIME! This unprecedented "origin" series has an epic conclusion you DO NOT WANT TO MISS!

In Shops: Dec 14, 2022

SRP: 3.99

IMMORTAL RED SONJA #9



























(W) Dan Abnett (A) Alessandro Ranaldi (CA) Leirix

The end is night! Merlyn has come out of hiding at last, showing Sonja the Red and her cursed living chainmail the truth of the owrld. It will open her eyes to a reality heretofore unknown, and place her upon a path foreboding…

In Shops: Dec 28, 2022

SRP: 3.99

NINJETTES #4





















(W) Fred Van Lente (A) Joseph Cooper (CA) Leirix

"Final Girls" continues! Which young lanyd willw in (and by "win," we mean "not be killed by the other young ladies")? Find out in this rip-roaring, hyper-violent, senses-shattering penultimate issue!

In Shops: Dec 28, 2022

SRP: 3.99

SWEETIE CANDY VIGILANTE #3 (MR)















(W) Suzanne Cafiero (A / CA) Jeff Zornow

Sweetie Candy Vigilante #3 gives us our first glimpse into the surreal world that thrives beyond the walls of Sweetie's elusive Candy Vigilante factory headquarters (discretely located in the industrial outskirts of Brooklyn, NY). Now that Pixie has been "chosen to join the sweet, secret society, she's introduced to mix masters (and highly skilled axe-throwing assassins) Hansel and Gretel! Yes, the epic witch killing duo are real, all grown up, and no longer eat stranger's houses. So please, no jokes about gingerbread. They're still trying to break the stigmatism…

Meanwhile, Candy Wolf spills the jelly beans on Sweetie's backstory and family lineage! Turns out her father is the "Candy Man" himself: Zucker Cane, (of the New York landmark Cane's Sweet Shop). He trained Sweetie and factory home. schooled her with his magical secrets of confectionary wizardry.

Pushed to the limits by the mysterious disappearance of her parents, the gentrification of New York destroying "Mom and Pop" shops, and a fitness obsessed mayor declaring war on sugar — actually outlawing candy, cake and ice cream in the process — she's declared a war of her own on anyone who treads on her birthright to sweetness, and those who enjoy a little sugar in their lives. Possess ing skills far beyond her father, she's been testing secret formulas on herself, and now… it's all GOOD! Sweetie said so, and she's the new Candy Boss in town! So make your life a whole lot sweeter with Sweetie Candy Vigilante #3: Candy Boss After all, tis the season!

Watch for Sweetie Candy Vigilante's return with issue #4 in February!

In Shops: Dec 07, 2022

SRP: 3.99

UNBREAKABLE RED SONJA #3



























(W) Jim Zub (A) Giovanni Valletta (CA) Lucio Parrillo

Within the decaying ruins of Admir-Yun, Red Sonja and her unexpected new companion search for answewrs to their strange shared fate. What they find within could change the Hyborian Age forever!

In Shops: Dec 21, 2022

SRP: 3.99

VAMPIRELLA MINDWARP #4

























(W) Jeff Parker (A) Ben Dewey (CA) Joseph Michael Linsner

PAAAAAAARRRRRRRTY! It's a massive 1960s party, and there's, like, mystical murderers about. Unfortunately for those double-Ms, our bloodthirsty heroine was built for just this kind of violent shindig. Dig this far-out epic by writer Jeff Parker (Ninjak) and artist Benjamin Dewey (Namor)!

In Shops: Dec 14, 2022

SRP: 3.99

VAMPIRELLA STRIKES #8



























(W) Tom Sniegoski (A) Jonathan Lau (CA) Lucio Parrillo

Having fulfilled her role of Vengeance, Vampirella is now poised to strike in an all-new series arising from the post-apocalyptic ashes of Dynamite's Vengeance of Vampirella series!

It has been fifteen years since the death of Mistress Nyx and the world in slowly recovering, but this isn't a world that we've ever seen before. This is a world where the natural and the supernatural have merged to create a dangerous new place – a w rold very much in need of Vampirella.

Vampirella's true identity has been discovered, and the Blood Red Queen of Hearts has been rebord in a new, completely deadly form. Why has she been resurrected, and what fate will befall the world if the excile, Mad God of Chaos returns?

Enter the world of Vampirella Strikes under a series of amazing covers by returning superstars Lucio Parillo, Stephen Segovia, Jonathan Law, Junngeun Yoon, and another stunnign cosplay cover – featuring Ani-Mia as Vampirella!!

In Shops: Dec 21, 2022

SRP: 3.99

