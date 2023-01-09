DK To Publish A DC Comics Periodic Table Of Their Characters DC Comics has licensed DK Books to publish a periodic table for the DC Universe, to be published in Sepember this year.

DC Comics has licensed DK Books to publish a periodic table for the DC Universe, including all manner of fictional elements and their effects on the characters within. As well as defining characters in periodic terms, including how they all relate to each other.

The Periodic Table of DC will be published in hardcover for the 7th of September.

"Discover the elemental properties and explosive reactions of iconic DC characters. From Superman, whose powers are enhanced by Earth's yellow sun; to The Flash, imbued with the Speed Force; and from Batman's superior human abilities to the mystically empowered Wonder Woman, not to mention the criminal genius of Lex Luthor and The Joker; the DC universe comprises a vast and varied array of heroes and villains. Whether Atlantean or Amazonian, magical or elemental, technologically augmented or genetically evolved, key and lesser-known DC characters are expertly classified in The Periodic Table of DC to illuminate the properties that bind them, the catalysts that created them, the active agents that energize them, and the fundamental forces that underpin the DC Multiverse. With more than 130 character profiles written by a DC expert, beautiful comic book art, and DC's seal of approval, The Periodic Table of DC reveals the fascinating and astonishing connections between the most extraordinary heroes and villains ever created."

Here's a look at the Batman and Flash entries.

Dorling Kindersley Limited (branded as DK) is a British multinational publishing company specialising in illustrated reference books for adults and children and is part of Penguin Random House, a subsidiary of German media conglomerate Bertelsmann. Previously, DK Books has published other DC Comics licensed titles including The DC Comics Encyclopedia, Be More Batman, DC Comics Year By Year and Batman A Visual History.