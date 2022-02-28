Something Savage From Dynamite Announced at ComicsPRO

At last week's ComicsPRO Summit, Dynamite Entertainment announced a new Savage.. something. But Savage what? Well, this is the classic Marvel Comics logo to their Savage Tales comic book for a start.



Two Savage Tales were black-and-white comics-magazine anthologies published by Marvel Comics, and the other a colour comic book anthology published by Dynamite Entertainment. Could Dynamite be doing it again – or something else that's savage?

The first of the two volumes ran eleven issues, with a nearly 2 1⁄2-year hiatus after the premiere issue in 1971. It marked Marvel's second attempt at entering the comics-magazine field dominated by Warren Publishing. Starring in the first issue were Robert E. Howard's sword and sorcery pulp-fiction character Conan the Barbarian, adapted by writer Roy Thomas and artist Barry Windsor-Smith, the futuristic, Amazon-like Femizons, by writer-editor Stan Lee and John Romita, the first appearance of the swamp creature Man-Thing, plotted by Lee and Thomas, scripted by Gerry Conway and drawn by Gray Morrow, the African-American inner-city defender Joshua, in the feature "Black Brother" by Dennis O'Neil and Gene Colan, and the jungle lord Ka-Zar, by Lee and artist John Buscema. Volume 2 ran for eight issues in 1985, and featured adventure and action stories with a military fiction slant. Stories in the first and fourth issues, a feature called "5th to the 1st" by Doug Murray and Michael Golden, were the forerunners of the duo's colour-comics series The 'Nam.

Then, after the phrase had fallen out of trademark, Dynamite Entertainment started a new Savage Tales in 2007, a colour comic book sword and sorcery anthology starring the character Red Sonja. Well, it has been fifteen years since then and trademarks do need to be renewed. Is this a new Savage Tales? Doc Savage? Maybe a Savage Red Sonja? Clearly wanting in on Savage Avengers from Marvel and hey, there is a trademark to maintain.

