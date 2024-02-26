Posted in: BBC, Comics, Current News, Doctor Who, TV | Tagged: Doctor Omega, doctor who, kickstarter

Doctor Omega, The Inspiration Behind Doctor Who Gets His Own Comic

Doctor Omega is a character created by French writer Arnould Galopin in his 1906 science fiction novel, Le Docteur Oméga.

Doctor Omega is a character created by French writer Arnould Galopin in his 1906 science fiction novel, Le Docteur Oméga. In the book, the eccentric scientist embarks on various adventures with several companions in his spacecraft Cosmos. His spacecraft is made from a mysterious substance called "repulsite", which repels space and time and Doctor Omega is considered one of the early prototypes of the "mad scientist" archetype in science fiction, and a possible inspiration for Doctor Who. Terrance Dicks certainly made much of the comparison when writing for both,

Monstrous Books just announced the Kickstarter campaign for The Omega Eleven #1 – The Merlin Job, the first in an epic five-issue comic book series from James Aquilone and Zac Atkinson. The five-issue series will follow time traveler Doctor Omega as he gathers history's greatest thieves to pull off an impossible heist including 14-year-old Jack Dawkins, The Artful Dodger, as they travel to Camelot to steal the Philosopher's Stone from Merlin and save the Omniverse.

The Omega Eleven will also feature covers by Zac Atkinson, J.K. Woodward and Dave Acosta, Zac Atkinson says that "The Omega Eleven is a project I've been dreaming about forever! James and I are manifesting the craziest adaptations of history's most classic pulp heroes and thieves. It's Doctor Who turned up to Ocean's 11."

Co-creator James Aquilone recently won a Bram Stoker Award, a Rondo Hatton Award, a Scribe Award, and an Imadjinn Award for his graphic novel based on the X-Files inspiration Kolchak The Night Stalker. says "The Omega Eleven is packed with amazing characters from just about every corner of pulpdom and beyond," says Aquilone. "Zac's artwork for the project has blown me away. You can see the love and care in every stroke of his pen. It's been a blast creating this world. Readers of The Omega Eleven are in for one wild ride through space and time." The campaign also features the third issue of the horror comic magazine Monstrous. Here's a look at what's coming.

