Doctor Strange: Nexus of Nightmares #1 Preview: Self Esteem Issues

Doctor Strange struggles with self-doubt in this preview of Doctor Strange: Nexus of Nightmares #1. But is it all Nightmare's fault? Or is Doctor Strange really the arrogant prick he thinks he is? Here's a clue, Doc: people who aren't dicks don't make their best friend act as their manservant. Check out the preview below.

Doctor Strange: Nexus of Nightmares #1

by Ralph Macchio & Ibrahim Moustafa & UNASSIGNED & Todd Nauck, cover by UNASSIGNED

TO DREAM OR NOT TO DREAM! Nightmare has invaded Doctor Strange's dreams and turned them into terrible nightmares! These dark feelings now inhabit every fiber of Doctor Strange's waking life and has left him weak and unable to protect the realm! Now, Baron Mordo and Nightmare are ready to strike! Can Stephen shake Nightmare's grip over him? Or will the world be lost to Nightmare's dream realm forever!

On sale Apr 20, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620383300111

| Rated T+

$3.99

