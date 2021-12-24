Doctor Who, Blade Runner, Bloodborne- Titan Comics March 2022 Solicits

Titan Comics prepares for May's Free Comic Book Day with Dan Slott coming to Doctor Who, and a new Bloodborne comic book, as well as continuing Blade Runner and Cowboy Bebop…

FCBD 2022 DOCTOR WHO #1

TITAN COMICS

Exclusive lead-in to an epic new Doctor Who story arc, launching May 2022!

An epic adventure with the traveling Time Lord, this issue serves as a lead-in to the explosive new story arc that reveals the very early years of the Doctor. Past, present, and future all collide in a Doctor Who tale that's out of this universe!

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: All Ages

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

SRP: 0

FCBD 2022 BLOODBOURNE #1 (MR)

TITAN COMICS

Exclusive lead-in to an epic new series, launching May 2022! Enter the city of Yharnam through the eyes of its citizens, when new hunters take to the streets to fight against the cruel and unusual epidemic that has gripped the city. In the black of night, families and faith will be tested… Based on the critically-acclaimed Bloodbourne video game!

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: Teen (or Teen+)

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

SRP: 0

BLADE RUNNER 2029 TP VOL 03

TITAN COMICS

THE LAPD HEADQUARTERS HAS BEEN DESTROYED AND THE CITY IS IN CHAOS!

Fantastic replicant leader Yuton's call to arms has turned Los Angeles into a warzone. Now Ash and her lover Freysa are on the run, hounded by Replicants and Blade

Runners: with time running out for both sides, Ash finds herself on a collision course with Yotun!

Collects Blade Runner 2029 #9 – 12

In Shops: Apr 27, 2022

SRP: 17.99

BLADE RUNNER ORIGINS #10 CVR A STRIPS (MR)

TITAN COMICS

(CA) Dani Strips

Enter the world of Blade Runner: 2009 and discover the untold origins of the Blade Runners!

ASH IS ON THE RUN ONCE AGAIN as replicant cult leader Yotun orders his army of fanatical super-human followers to kill her.

FEATURES AN ALL-STAR CREATIVE TEAM including K. PERKINS (Supergirl) and MELLOW BROWN (American Gods).

In Shops: Mar 16, 2022

SRP: 3.99

BLADE RUNNER ORIGINS #10 CVR B LOPEZ (MR)

TITAN COMICS

BLADE RUNNER ORIGINS #10 CVR C HACK (MR)

FRANK LEE AFTER ALCATRAZ HC

TITAN COMICS

Celebrating the 60th anniversary of his incredible escape from Alcatraz prison, this thrilling graphic novel imagines what Frank Lee did next…

Bank robber. Escape artist. Genius.

But on june 11th 1962, Frank Lee Morris performed the most daring feat of them all: escaping from Alcatraz. He was never found, presumed to have drowned in San Francisco Bay. the FBI's case remains open to this day.

But what if he survived that fateful night? A free man. A second chance. What did he do then?

Immortalised by Clint Eastwood in the 1979 film, Escape from Alcatraz, writer David Hasteda and artist Ludovic Chesnot imagine just what Frank's life might have been like after performing one of the most dangerous escapes of all time.

In Shops: Jun 08, 2022

SRP: 24.99

COWBOY BEBOP #4 CVR A MARTINEZ

TITAN COMICS

BASED ON THE NEW NETFLIX LIVE-ACTION ADAPTATION OF THE ORIGINAL ANIME!

An original story set in the year 2171. The bounty hunter crew of the spaceship Bebop chase an ex-gang member who holds a vest which gives the wearer unlimited luck.

New Netflix series starring John Cho (STAR TREK), Mustafa Shakir (LUKE CAGE) and Daniela Pinada (JURASSIC WORLD: FALLEN KINGDOM).

In Shops: Apr 27, 2022

SRP: 3.99

COWBOY BEBOP #4 CVR B PHOTO

COWBOY BEBOP #4 CVR C IANNICIELLO

COWBOY BEBOP #4 CVR D COLOR BLANK SKETCH VAR

DOCTOR WHO EMPIRE OF WOLF TP

TITAN COMICS

JAN221678

NEW STORY STARRING THE EIGHTH AND ELEVENTH DOCTORS PLUS THE RETURN OF ROSE TYLER.

Celebrating the 25th anniversary of Doctor Who: The Movie starring the Eight Doctor! Rose Tyler must work with The Doctors (Matt Smith and Paul McGann) to end the tyrannical rule of the warmongering BAD WOLF EMPRESS!

Collects issues #1-4 of the incredible Doctor Who: Empire of the Wolf comics!

In Shops: May 11, 2022

SRP: 17.99

MICHAEL MOORCOCK LIBRARY ELRIC BANE OF BLACK SWORD HC

TITAN COMICS

A stunning comic book adaptation of the classic Elric: Bane of the Black Sword novel by Michael Moorcock.

The Bane of the Black Sword is the fifth volume in the saga of Elric, the albino sorcerer who wields the terrible, soul-eating magical sword, STORMBRINGER. This book is a comic adaptation of the collected, interconnected, five novellas of the original novel. The first four stories 'Old Wounds', 'Three Kings in Darkness', 'The King Beneath the Hill' and the 'Flame Bringers' tell of the continuing, eternal struggle of Elric against the elder gods of chaos as Elric finally brings Stormbringer home and finds peace at last in the arms of his true love Zarozinia. Meanwhile in the last story, 'To Rescue Tanelorn', Elric's friend Rackhir the Red must travel through the five gates to seek aid from the Grey Lords in an effort to save the besieged city of Tanelorn from a horde of unimaginable evil.

In Shops: Jun 08, 2022

SRP: 24.99

NEGALYOD GOD NETWORK HC (RES)

TITAN COMICS

(W) Vincent Perriot (A / CA) Vincent Perriot

In a post-apocalyptic far future/alternate world, dinosaurs roam the desolate land, while the last denizens of humanity survive together in technological cities run by a military regime. Winner of the revered Saint-Michel Prize for writing!

"Dinotopia meets Mad Max in this extraordinary saga of futuristic human survival on a scorched Earth" – SciFi Wire

In Shops: Jun 08, 2022

SRP: 39.99

STAR WARS INSIDER PRESENTS MANDALORIAN SEASON ONE VOL 01

TITAN COMICS

(W) Titan

COMPILES THE ART FROM CHAPTERS 1-4 OF STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN!

Features award-winning artists from the series such as Doug Chiang, Christian Alzmann, Ryan Church, and more!

In Shops: Jun 15, 2022

SRP: 17.99

STAR WARS INSIDER PRESENTS MANDALORIAN SEASON ONE VOL 02

TITAN COMICS

(W) Titan

EXPERIENCE SELECTIONS OF THE ART FROM CHAPTERS 5-8 OF STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN.

Includes art as seen in the hit Disney+ TV series directed by Dave Filoni and ohn Favreau, starring Pedro Pascal, as illustrated by some of Lucasfilm's finest artists.

In Shops: Jun 29, 2022

SRP: 17.99

STAR WARS INSIDER #209 NEWSSTAND ED

TITAN COMICS

CRIME SPECIAL: THE LAW MAKERS AND LAW BREAKERS OF THE STAR WARS GALAXY!

Insider speaks to the puppeteers who bought the slimey crimelord to life in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983).

All-new Star Wars fiction, the latest news, exclusive interviews, and more.

In Shops: Mar 02, 2022

SRP: 9.99

STAR WARS INSIDER #209 PX ED

STAR WARS GALAXYS GREATEST VILLAINS SC VOL 01

TITAN COMICS

GO BEHIND THE SCENES TO DISCOVER HOW THE MOST TERRIFYING STAR WARS VILLAINS WERE BROUGHT TO THE SCREEN IN THIS INCREDIBLE COLLECTION OF IN-DEPTH INTERVIEWS AND ARTICLES.

Star Wars' most popular villains like David Prowse (Darth Vader), Ray Park (Darth Maul), and Ian McDiarmid (Emperor Palpatine) discuss what it's like to play the darkest characters in the galaxy!

In Shops: Jun 01, 2022

SRP: 24.99

STAR TREK EXPLORER FICTION COLLECTION HC VOL 01

TITAN COMICS

COLLECTING THE EXCLUSIVE SHORT STORY FICTION FROM STAR TREK MAGAZINE TYING INTO THE STAR TREK ONLINE GAME.

This incredible collecton features 19 illustrated stories exclusively written for the Star Trek Magazine. It features action packed tales starring iconic characters such as Data, Seven of Nine, and Scotty, plus alien enemies including the Klingons and the Jem'Hadar.

Includes fiction by acclaimed Star Trek writers Christine Thompson, Jess Heinig, Katherine Bankson, Jaddua Ross, and Sean McCann. Collected for the first time!

In Shops: Apr 20, 2022

SRP: 19.99