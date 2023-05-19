Doctor Who & Quentin Tarantino in Titan Comics August 2023 Solicits Titan Comics' solicits for August include new sci-fi series Blitmap by Jack Timmer and Matias Basla as well as Robotech, Conan and Doctor Who

Titan's solicitation listings for August 2023 Previews include new sci-fi series Blitmap by Jack Timmer and Matias Basla, the return of Robotech to Titan Comics, with Robotech: Rick Hunter #1 written by Brandon Easton and Simone Raggazoni. Also featured is Quentin By Tarantino, the graphic novel by Améziane Amazing that follows the life story of the auteur. From the Titan Manga title, Alpi The Soul Sender Vol. 1 from Rona, and the first issue of Des Taylor's new spy story, Scarlett Couture: The Munich File #1. More Conan, more Oh and yes, Doctor Who. More Doctor Who with Doom and Missy.

BLITMAP #1 (OF 6) (MR)

TITAN COMICS

JUN231214

(W) Jack Timmer (A) Matias Basla

A THRILLING NEW SCI-FI SERIES SET IN A BREATHTAKING SOLARPUNK METROPOLIS! SET IN THE DIGITAL WORLD OF BLITMAP!

EACH BLIND BAGGED ISSUE COMES WITH A UNIQUE COVER VARIANT BASED ON THREE DIFFERENT DESIGNS!

Under the shadow of an ancient cataclysm, Blitnauts and Logos factions battle for power, while The Static's elusive realm entraps and corrupts all who submit to its mystifying call.

In Shops: Aug 30, 2023

SRP: 4.99

ROBOTECH RICK HUNTER #1 (OF 4) CVR A LEE

TITAN COMICS

JUN231180

JUN231181 – ROBOTECH RICK HUNTER #1 (OF 4) CVR B CHEW – 3.99

JUN231182 – ROBOTECH RICK HUNTER #1 (OF 4) CVR C RAGAZZONI – 3.99

JUN231183 – ROBOTECH RICK HUNTER #1 (OF 4) CVR D BURCHAM – 3.99

JUN231184 – ROBOTECH RICK HUNTER #1 (OF 4) CVR E GREGO – 3.99

JUN231185 – ROBOTECH RICK HUNTER #1 (OF 4) CVR F BLANK SKETCH – 4.99

JUN231186 – ROBOTECH RICK HUNTER #1 (OF 4) CVR G FOIL CHEW VIRGIN – 13.99

JUN231187 – ROBOTECH RICK HUNTER #1 (OF 4) CVR H 10 COPY INCV LEE VIRGIN – 3.99

(W) Brandon Easton (A) Simone Ragazzoni (CA) Inhyuk Lee

THE WAIT IS OVER… ROBOTECH LAUNCHES INTO AN EPIC NEW SERIES

FROM TRANSFORMERS WRITER, BRANDON EASTON AND POWER RANGERS ARTIST, SIMONE RAGAZZONI!

After the devastating events of the Macross saga, RICK HUNTER must face an all new threat, along with the ghosts of his past when a Zentraedi splinter group attacks Yokohama, Rick is called to investigate! Piloting the new prototype YF-4 Veritech, Rick encounters old friends and new enemies, all while recounting the moments of his life that shaped most epic moments in the ROBOTECH universe!

In Shops: Aug 02, 2023

SRP: 3.99

QUENTIN BY TARANTINO SC

TITAN COMICS

JUN231199

(W) Amazing Ameziane (A) Amazing Ameziane

TAKE A DIVE INTO THE BRAIN OF MASTER AUTEUR, QUENTIN TARANTINO

In a first-person account, Amazing Améziane leads us through the life

story of this iconic auteur, from his humble beginnings as a video shop clerk, to his rise through iconic indie blockbusters, all the way to global superstar.

Discover the influences, opinions, and history of one of the world's most acclaimed filmmakers, unmistakable in his style and talent.

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 24.99

CONAN BARBARIAN #2 CVR A QUAH (MR)

TITAN COMICS

JUN231200

JUN231201 – CONAN BARBARIAN #2 CVR B TORRE (MR) – 3.99

JUN231202 – CONAN BARBARIAN #2 CVR C ZAFFINO (MR) – 3.99

JUN231203 – CONAN BARBARIAN #2 CVR D GIST RETRO (MR) – 3.99

JUN231204 – CONAN BARBARIAN #2 CVR E PARENT (MR) – 3.99

JUN231205 – CONAN BARBARIAN #2 CVR F TORRE FOIL VIRGIN (MR) – 13.99

JUN231206 – CONAN BARBARIAN #2 CVR G 10 COPY INCV TORRE B&W INKS VIRGIN – 3.99

(W) Jim Zub (A) Roberto de la Torre, Dean White (CA) Alan Quah

CONAN and his new ally, BRISSA – a deadly Pictish scout, fight back-to-back against a savage horde… only to discover that each success creates a new obstacle to victory over the "ARMY OF THE LOST."

In Shops: Aug 23, 2023

SRP: 3.99

SCARLETT COUTURE MUNICH FILE #1 (OF 5) CVR A PANOSIAN (MR)

TITAN COMICS

JUN231207

JUN231208 – SCARLETT COUTURE MUNICH FILE #1 (OF 5) CVR B TAYLOR (MR) – 3.99

JUN231209 – SCARLETT COUTURE MUNICH FILE #1 (OF 5) CVR C LASHLEY (MR) – 3.99

JUN231210 – SCARLETT COUTURE MUNICH FILE #1 (OF 5) CVR D PHOTO (MR) – 3.99

JUN231211 – SCARLETT COUTURE MUNICH FILE #1 (OF 5) CVR E LEIRIX (MR) – 3.99

JUN231212 – SCARLETT COUTURE MUNICH FILE #1 (OF 5) CVR F BLANK SKETCH CO – 4.99

JUN231213 – SCARLETT COUTURE MUNICH FILE #1 (OF 5) CVR G FOIL PANOSIAN ( – 13.99

(W) Des Taylor (A) Des Taylor (CA) Dan Panosian

THE COVERT INVESTIGATION GROUP'S MOST DEADLY SPY RETURNS Agent Scarlett Carver and her team embark on a thrilling game of cat and mouse as they're thrown into the high stakes world of technological espionage. It soon transpires that the effects of Project Stardust reach further than anyone had anticipated – there are new threats emerging, and this time, it's personal Each issue contains a digital token with special rewards, including the chance to meet creator Des Taylor in the Metaverse. Powered by MetaGallery.LTD.

In Shops: Aug 09, 2023

SRP: 3.99

DOCTOR WHO DOOM #2 (OF 2) CVR A SPOSITO

TITAN COMICS

JUN231215

JUN231216 – DOCTOR WHO DOOM #2 (OF 2) CVR B PHOTO – 3.99

(W) Jodie Houser (A) Roberta Ingranata (CA) Giorgia Sposito

24 hours to find the Doctor.

DOOM!

This lonely assassin from the 51st Century is hunting for her survival, and there's only one person who can save her: the Doctor.

Using her vortex manipulator, she'll do anything to find the tempestuous time traveler, including cavorting with the maleficent Missy.

Every hour a new adventure, every hour closer to death…

In Shops: Aug 02, 2023

SRP: 3.99

HEAT SEEKER GUN HONEY SERIES #3 (OF 4) CVR A LEIRIX (MR)

TITAN COMICS

JUN231217

JUN231218 – HEAT SEEKER GUN HONEY SERIES #3 (OF 4) CVR B ROBECK (MR) – 3.99

JUN231219 – HEAT SEEKER GUN HONEY SERIES #3 (OF 4) CVR C COSPLAY (MR) – 3.99

JUN231220 – HEAT SEEKER GUN HONEY SERIES #3 (OF 4) CVR D CONTINUADO (MR) – 3.99

JUN231221 – HEAT SEEKER GUN HONEY SERIES #3 (OF 4) CVR E CARANFA NUDE BA – 10

(W) Charles Ardai (A) Ace Continuado (CA) Leirix

AWARD-WINNING WRITER AND CO-FOUNDER OF HARD CASE CRIME CHARLES ARDAI RETURNS TO THE GUN HONEY UNIVERSE IN THIS ACTION-PACKED SPIN-OFF FEATURING THE SULTRY AND EXPLOSIVE ARTWORK OF ACE CONTINUADO!

WHEN THE HEAT IS ON, DAHLIA RACERS CAN HELP YOU DISAPPEAR – FOR A PRICE. Marked for death by a U.S. intelligence agency, Gun Honey Joanna Tan turns to Dahlia Racers to help her pull a vanishing act. But the killer hot on her trail, beautiful sociopath Sarah Claride, will leave bodies strewn from New York to Las Vegas to Tijuana, Mexico, if it means cornering Dahlia – and breaking her…

In Shops: Aug 30, 2023

SRP: 3.99

DEAD BY DAYLIGHT #4 (OF 4) CVR A DANI & SIMPSON

TITAN COMICS

JUN231222

JUN231223 – DEAD BY DAYLIGHT #4 (OF 4) CVR B VECCHIO – 4.99

JUN231224 – DEAD BY DAYLIGHT #4 (OF 4) CVR C LELAY – 4.99

(W) Nadia Shammas (A) Dilon Snook (CA) Brad Simpson, Dani

THE EXPLOSIVE CONCLUSION TO TITAN'S DEBUT DEAD BY DAYLIGHT MINISERIES

Readers can unlock an exclusive in-game charm using the unique code found inside the comic!

You never forget your first love, or your first kill– and for SUSIE the two will be eternally intertwined in the Realm of THE ENTITY. An act of teenage rebellion spins out of control, and life for THE LEGION will never be the same…

In Shops: Sep 27, 2023

SRP: 4.99

BLADE RUNNER 2039 #6 CVR A QUAH (MR)

TITAN COMICS

JUN231225

JUN231226 – BLADE RUNNER 2039 #6 CVR B MATHURIN (MR) – 3.99

JUN231227 – BLADE RUNNER 2039 #6 CVR C MEAD (MR) – 3.99

(W) Mike Johnson (A) Andres Guinaldo (CA) Alan Quah

CLEO has been gravely wounded in a shootout with a gang of highway raiders, forcing ASH into a desperate search for help, which comes from an unusual source. Meanwhile LUV and RASH have tracked down HYTHE to her penthouse hideout.

In Shops: Aug 23, 2023

SRP: 3.99

ALPI SOUL SENDER GN VOL 01

TITAN COMICS

JUN231228

(W) RONA (A / CA) RONA

FOR FANS OF THE MAGICAL GIRL MANGA – A COMING- OF-AGE STORY ABOUT YOUNG 'SOUL SENDER', ALPI

In Alpi's magical world, divine spirits are the source of all life, communities living in harmony under their protection. However, when their lives end, a terrible curse drives them to evil, and these malign spirits must be sent to the afterlife by the Soul Senders. Alpi is one such girl, talented despite her young age, and assisted by her familiar Pelenai!

In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

SRP: 12.99

HEN KAI PAN TP VOL 01 (NOV211718)

TITAN COMICS

JUN231229

(W) Eldo Yoshimizu (A / CA) Eldo Yoshimizu

ANCIENT GODS FIGHT A DESPERATE BATTLE TO SAVE THE EARTH FROM ENVIRONMENTAL DESTRUCTION!

Dismayed by the havoc wreaked on the Earth by humankind, its five guardian spirits decide to act. But as they argue amongst themselves on what the judgement should be, one enraged spirit, Nila, becomes determined to take matters into her own hands.

FROM THE CREATOR OF THE ACCLAIMED MANGA EPIC RYUKO!

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 14.99

RYUKO TP VOL 01 (APR191968)

TITAN COMICS

JUN231230

(W) Kagami Yoshimizu, Eldo Yoshimizu (CA) Eldo Yoshimizu

Hard Case Crime presents a loving manga homage to film noir and Japanese gangster cinema, as Japanese artist Eldo Yoshimizu unveils the bloody and beautiful saga of a Yakuza princess! Ryuko is a hard-hitting, motorcycle-riding member of the Japanese mafia – after a criminal operation in the Middle-East turns explosive, she must return home to face Chinese gangsters, unknown terrorists, and her own personal demons… Part one of a two-part criminal saga packed with international intrigue, complex morality, and blistering action!

In Shops: Jul 12, 2023

SRP: 14.99

NOUNS NOUNTOWN #5 (OF 6) CVR A SCHLITZ

TITAN COMICS

JUN231231

(W) David Leach (A / CA) Danny Schlitz

MEET THE NOUNS IN THEIR FIRST COMIC BOOK ADVENTURE! AN EPIC ADVENTURE OF PLAYGROUND – STYLE FUN & HUMOR!

Nouns DAO presents a new sensational mini-series by writer David Leach (Psycho Gran) and artist Danny Schlitz. A deeply moving coming – of – age drama about a small-town thimble salesman caught up in a politically – charged espionage caper involving a stolen atom bomb, a signed picture of the pope, and a man with a fox for a head.

In Shops: Aug 30, 2023

SRP: 4.99

RIVERS OF LONDON HERE BE DRAGONS #2 (OF 4) CVR A FISH

TITAN COMICS

JUN231232

JUN231233 – RIVERS OF LONDON HERE BE DRAGONS #2 (OF 4) CVR B CLAREY – 3.99

(W) James Swallow, Ben Aaronovitch, Andrew Cartmel (A) Jose Maria Beroy (CA) Veronica Fish

CO-WRITTEN BY NEW YORK TIMES BEST SELLING AUTHOR, JAMES SWALLOW!

A dangerous monster is at large above the streets of London. And its name… Wyvern!

After a Met Police helicopter on night patrol is attacked by an unidentified aerial phenomena, the Met's only sanctioned wizard, Peter Grant, and his mentor, Thomas Nightingale, are called in to investigate.

In Shops: Aug 09, 2023

SRP: 3.99

STAR WARS INSIDER #220 NEWSSTAND ED

TITAN COMICS

JUN231234

JUN231235 – STAR WARS INSIDER #220 PX ED – 9.99

JUN231236 – STAR WARS INSIDER #220 FOIL VAR – 19.99

(W) Titan

FEATURING:

THE BAD BATCH: THE ANATOMY OF ANIMATION PART 2: The second part of our in-depth look at the making of an episode of The Bad Batch.

ANDOR SEASON 1: CHARACTER BUILDING: The pivotal character moments from across the 12-part first season.

THE HIGH REPUBLIC: PHASE II COMPANION: A story-by-story look back at the second phase of Star

In Shops: Aug 02, 2023

SRP: 9.99

CONAN BARBARIAN MOTION PICTURE ADAPTATION PROSE NOVEL SC

TITAN BOOKS

JUN231237

(W) L. Sprague de Camp, Lin Carter

Two of the most prominent contributors to the Conan legend write the official novel of CONAN THE BARBARIAN, the seminal fantasy film by John Milius.

In Shops: Aug 09, 2023

SRP: 15.95

CONAN BARBARIAN OFFICIAL STORY OF FILM HC

TITAN BOOKS

JUN231238

(W) Jack McKinney

Official retrospective hardback book telling the story of the making of Conan The Barbarian, including interviews with cast and crew and featuring behind-the-scenes photography from the shoot.

In Shops: Aug 09, 2023

SRP: 50

MARVEL STUDIOS INFINITY SAGA IRON MAN 2 ART IRON MAN 2 HC (C

TITAN BOOKS

JUN231239

(W) John Barber (A) Adi Granov, Ryan Meinerding

The official art book for the movie Iron Man 2, the 2nd title reissue of the 24-book Marvel Studios The Infinity Saga series published as a resized matching set.

In Shops: Jul 26, 2023

SRP: 40