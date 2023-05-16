Does Every Cyborg Look The Same To You? (Cyborg #1 Spoilers) Today sees the launch of a new Cyborg #1 series from Morgan Hampton and Tom Raney, for DC Comics' Dawn Of DC line.

Today sees the launch of a new Cyborg #1 series from Morgan Hampton and Tom Raney, for DC Comics' Dawn Of DC line. With Victor Stone back on the streets of the DC Universe, dispensing his cybernetic form of justice. That's when people know who he is, of course.

What can I say, he never got the film that Zack Snyder promised, and it can be confusing when there are two cyborgs on the same superhero team on the same HBO TV series. Right, Robotman?

Sometimes, as in today's Batman/Superman: World's Finest, there are just too many robots.

And what Viktor Stone is in town for is something more human, after the death of his father – and the man who saved his life and turned him into Cyborg, Silas Stone.

Though it appears that Viktor Stone could do with feeling a little bit more human over the whole affair himself. Though at least he's able to give out a eulogy. Though hardly a hagiographic one.

Well, now that he's dead, maybe Silas Stone will be able to make up for lost time. After all, he has definitely left a legacy behind him…

What could possibly go wrong now?

BATMAN SUPERMAN WORLDS FINEST #15 CVR A DAN MORA

(W) Mark Waid (A/CA) Dan Mora

THE RISE OF ULTRA-MORPHO! Years ago, Professor Anthony Ivo built Amazo, a killer android who could duplicate the powers of the Justice League. But now an even deadlier android stalks the DC Universe: Ultra-Morpho! Able to transform into any element, including Kryptonite, Ultra-Morpho can kill Batman, Superman, Robin, and Metamorpho in one fell swoop! But who created him? Who does he work for? And what has he done to Will Magnus, inventor of the Metal Men?!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 05/16/2023

CYBORG #1 (OF 6) CVR A EDWIN GALMON

(W) Morgan Hampton (A) Tom Raney (CA) Edwin Galmon

When a family emergency brings Cyborg back home to Detroit, Victor Stone surprisingly finds himself enjoying his return to the simpler life—where everybody sees him for who he really is and always was, rather than as a larger-than-life superhero. It's been a while since Vic's been able to lower his guard and seek a purpose outside of being Cyborg 24/7. But a lot has changed in Detroit while Victor's been away. An aggressive new company is turning the Motor City into an overclocked engine for revolutionary artificial intelligence…and no one knows better than Cyborg that technological transformation always comes at a steep human price! Milestone Initiative writer Morgan Hampton (DC Power: A Celebration) joins forces with veteran star artist Tom Raney (Green Lantern, Uncanny X-Men) to give Cyborg the Dawn of DC epic he deserves!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 05/16/2023