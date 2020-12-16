Nightwing #77, The Most Political Comic This Year Targets DC Owners?

Yesterday, DC Comics published Nightwing #77, by Dan Jurgens and. Jurgens is longstanding comic book writer and artist and is not known for overtly political commentary in his comic books. But then again, he is the creator of Booster Gold, a character who stole technology from his time to become a superhero in ours, is sponsored by big brands, and wins the day by, basically, cheating. Something he has to confront. So, you know, there's stuff.

The new Nightwing comic book is even more pointed if you chose to see it that way. And I do. The comic book sees Nightwing looks to defend technology firm Dexiturn from threats from hackers. And he tells us all about the firm.

Making cannon fodder out of its employees and suppliers could be seen as similar to the recent actions of AT&T in buying Warner Bros, and with DC Comics being stripped back, employees fired, products cut and with rumours of licenses being sold to Penguin Random House or switched away from comic shops to digital publication.

All the investors care about is IP, laying off people and taking their creations, and leaving people unable to get a job. The whole thing may not be a direct one-on-one match, but it does feel like a direct criticism of the parent company's recent activities. With two major swathes through employees, a third expected in the New Year and big changes coming to the DC Comics publishing model. Is Dan Jurgens the one getting the word out to the readers, with editorial happy to let this one slip through?

I asked Jurgens about this interpretation last night; he told me "As with anything I write, the work speaks for itself. Readers can interpret it in any way they want." So, readers of Bleeding Cool, how do you choose to interpret it?

