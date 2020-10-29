Does One Archie Sellout Signal Another? Madam Satan & South Serpents

Despite the pandemic, Archie Comics has been quite busy of late – with news of a publishing deal with WebToon, day-and-date release for all their comics on digital hub ComiXology, podcasts in partnership with Spotify, and expanded publishing deals with Scholastic and Little Bee for graphic novels and prose novels. Most recently, as noted by Co-President Alex Segura in this lengthy chat with Newsarama, Archie started releasing content that was originally slated to hit during the months derailed by COVID. The strategy, as I see it, is to focus on one-offs/one-shots to test the water, vs. investing in long-running mini-series that seem to produce diminishing returns. Could it be a new model for other companies to ape?

One such singular release was Madam Satan – by Eliot Rahal and Julius Ohta, a nasty little one-shot that resides in the world of Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina – the TV series and comic book. You know, the series that just announced its final season release date of the 31st of December? Seems savvy, and it also seems like it paid off, with Archie announcing the comic has sold out, with second printing (below) on the way. Could they strike gold twice?

MADAM SATAN ONE SHOT CHILLING SABRINA #1 2ND PTG

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

SEP209083

(W) Eliot Rahal (A/CA) Julius Ohta

SECOND PRINTING!

From the world of the hit series CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA comes MADAM SATAN. The Queen of Hell has had enough playing second fiddle to the Devil himself and is ready to take matters into her own hands! Will Madam Satan prove herself to be the most powerful being of the Underworld? Find out in this terrifying one-shot tale! In Shops: Nov 25, 2020 Final Orders Due: Nov 02, 2020 SRP: $3.99

Well, what do you know – they have another one-shot in the pipeline – the aptly-titled Riverdale Presents: Southside Serpents by David M. Barnett and Richard Ortiz. Might be worth keeping an eye on that one?