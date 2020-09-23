Now Archie Make Comics All-You-Can-Eat Streaming from Day Of Release

Is this the future? Archie Comics is the first major comic book publisher to release its titles in print and digital, on the same day they also make them available as part of a streaming service. Marvel waits six months, as does DC Comics. But with Archie, the day the comic is published, it can be streamed on the comiXology Unlimited service. No other major publisher has done this – though they may not be the last.

Starting today with the publication of Sabrina: Something Wicked #3, comiXology will release new titles on comiXology Unlimited the same day they are available in print. ComiXology Unlimited users can also read the full Archie library including th Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Afterlife With Archie, Jughead's Time Police, and Riverdale.

Currently, members of comiXology Unlimited can access over 25,000 comics, graphic novels and manga for $5.99 a month with a 30-day free trial at comixology.com/unlimited. The service is not available outside North America however, which is remarkably frustrating. But that is less that twice the price of a single comic. Read two Archie titles a month, and that's a saving.

Archie was the first publisher to go day-and-date with digital releases in 2010, everyone else seemed to follow shortly afterwards., Will history repeat itself?

SABRINA TEENAGE WITCH #3 (OF 5) CVR B IBANEZ

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

APR191419

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Veronica Fish (CA) Victor Ibanez

As danger intensifies and mysteries deepen in Greendale, Sabrina finds it increasingly difficult to keep her own secrets. And while the whole town is on edge from the most recent "monster" attack, Sabrina has tracked the source of the disturbances back to her high school. It may be up to Sabrina to save her new town by solving this one her own…but when the secrets she uncovers hit too close to home she'll have to make some very tough choices.In Shops: Jun 19, 2019

SRP: $3.99