Dog Man's Dav Pilkey Launches Cat Kid Comic Club Graphic Novel Series.

Dav Pilkey was named the most powerful person in comics last year. His graphic novel series Dog Man gets five million printings of each volume. Just as Dog Man spun out of his illustrated novels Captain Underpants, so it is to get its own spinoff and a new graphic novel series. Cat Kid Comic Club Volume 1 will be published this December from Scholastic, three months after his upcoming Dog Man volume for September. The odds are he will have the two best-selling comic books of the year.

The new series Cat Kid Comic Club will star Li'l Petey, from the Dog Man series, and a character based on Pilkey;s own mother. The comic will also use multiple visual elements to create comics, rather than the simple pen and ink line of Dog Man. This will include photographs, paintings, film animation techniques, and Claymation design as Li'l Petey and friends embark on a journey to teach baby frogs how to make comics.

Publisher's Weekly quotes Pilkey as saying of Cat Kid Comic Club. "I wanted to create a new storyline for Li'l Petey, a character in the Dog Man series who is based on my mom and who embodies love, optimism, and hope. Together with their new friends, Li'l Petey and Molly make mistakes but with practice and persistence, they learn and become better artists. My hope is that kids everywhere are inspired to write their own stories, appreciate different ways of thinking and approaching art, and feel empowered to be creative."

Taking Cat Kid Online with Dav Pilkey

Pilkey has also launched a new online video series last week, Dav Pilkey at Home, a collaboration between the author, the Library of Congress, and Scholastic. The series has been created to reflect at the current isolated situation we are all enduring right now. Pilkey will add a new episode of drawing lessons, activities, and story times every Friday morning at 8am ET for his fans, and for kids of his fans. And the first one was appropriately for his Dog Man And Cat Kid graphic novel.

Scholastic Trade president Ellie Berger is quoted as saying "Dav Pilkey is a brilliant author and illustrator and with Cat Kid Comic Club, Dav has created a masterful new adventure that will encourage and inspire readers and artists of all ages to always be creative." Cat Kid Comic Club will be published on December 1st.