Dog Man, Phoebe & Her Unicorn, and Max Meow Get Cubles

Comic book properties Dav Pilkey's Dog Man graphic novels published by Scholastic, Dana Simpson's Phoebe and Her Unicorn comic book series published by Universal Click and Andrews McMeel, and John Gallagher's Max Meow middle-grade graphic novel series published by Random House Books for Young Readers are being licensed by Cubles. Cubles manufactures sustainable paperboard construction kits that allow children and biog kids to make sturdy, all-paper sculptures of characters that can move, more so than with plastic pieces. Dog Man has also been made into classroom kits for grades three to six, each with 15 kits and downloadable lesson plans.

Cubles describes the product, which comes packaged in a box the size of a thick greeting card, as a mash-up of origami and a puzzle. And that every product is made with a sturdy paperboard that is 100% recyclable, and that they plant a hundred trees for every tree they use, and source all their materials and production to the USA. Other licenses they hold include Little House On The Praire, KISS, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, SpongeBob SquarePants, GI Joe, My Little Pony, with Peppa Pig, Mr. Potato Head, David Gravel Racing and the Professional Bullriders to come.

Dog Man is a comedic graphic novel series by author and cartoonist Dav Pilkey and published by Scholastic Corporation. The series is about a dog-headed cop protecting the city with his friends and it is the best-selling superhero comic in the world. The book series includes ten books, the first released in 2016 and the latest in 2021. The latest book is called Dog Man: Mothering Heights and it was released on March 23, 2021. Each book has a print run of over five million.

Phoebe and Her Unicorn is a daily children's comic strip by cartoonist Dana Simpson. Originally called Heavenly Nostrils, the strip debuted as a webcomic on April 22, 2012, in Universal Uclick's GoComics website. It was later launched in more than 100 newspapers on March 30, 2015, under the current name The strip begins when 9-year-old Phoebe Howell skips a rock across a pond and accidentally hits a unicorn in the face. Freed from the trap of gazing at her own reflection in the pond, the unicorn—named Marigold Heavenly Nostrils—gives Phoebe one wish, which she decides to use by making the unicorn her best friend.

Max Meow is a series of middle-grade graphic novels by John Gallagher where Max is just a regular cat in Kittyopolis, trying to make it big as a podcaster until he accidentally takes a bite of a radioactive space meatball at his best friend, scientist Mindy's Secret Lab and becomes the Cat Crusader…