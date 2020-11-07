Donny Cates and Geoff Shaw's Crossover Had a Secret Variant Cover

Donny Cates and Geoff Shaw's new comic book Crossover landed with a big, bold, issue 1. A wild ride of superheroic madness making its way into a world weary of it, somewhere between Alan Moore and Don Simpson's In Pictopia and Mark Millar and Tommy Lee Edwards' 1985.

The main cover for Crossover #1 sees someone having their head blown off reading a copy of Crossover #1. With a cover of someone having their head blown off reading Crossover #1. And infinitely recursive…

But, as well as all the many retailer variamt covers, there is a secret variant cover out there, going for around $30 on eBay, that was slipped in with standard covers. And that has the person having their head blown off by a different cover.

That's the cover to Crossover #2. out in December…

Recursive by time rather than space… oh and copies have been selling on eBay for up to $30 if you can find one.

The creative powerhouses behind the bestselling, critically acclaimed GOD COUNTRY, Thanos Wins, and REDNECK returns for the biggest launch of the year. Imagine everything you thought was fantasy…was real. And now join us, in a world where reality is dead…and anything is possible…

"KIDS LOVE CHAINS," Part Two-The event continues to unravel as Ellie, Otto, and Ava rise from the ashes of their comic shop to begin their four-color odyssey to find the truth beyond the dome. Meanwhile: super-prisons! Magic guns! Mysterious government agents! And other stuff, too!

"KIDS LOVE CHAINS," Part Three-Monsters and robots falling from the sky! Mysterious (and familiar??) superheroes joining our intrepid gang on their journey to event ground zero! CROSSOVER continues with the series' most explosive and shocking issue to date! Don't miss this one, folks.

If you do, it just might drive you…mad.

If you do, it just might drive you…mad.In Shops: Jan 06, 2021 SRP: $3.99