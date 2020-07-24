Donny Cates and Geoff Shaw's Crossover Revealed – With Mark Waid

It's Crossover time. Before Image Comics changed the description of the Comic-Con@Home panel currently playing out, it read as thus:

Bestselling creative powerhouse team Donny Cates (God Country, Redneck), Geoff Shaw (God Country), Dee Cunniffe (Redneck), and John J. Hill (Nailbiter) come together to announce what will be the biggest series launch of the year–Crossover. Join us to get the exclusive scoop on this exciting new project.

Then switched to just:

Get the exclusive scoop on an exciting new project by a best-selling powerhouse creative team returning to Image for an all-new series.

But we knew. Especially when Image tweeted out the following for November.

And so it was time for the big reveal. Crossover is a ongoing comic book story about a comic book event so big, so colossal, so huge, that it breaks reality and makes its way into our own world. At which point you see what would happen in a full scale superhero war hit the world outside your window.

Donny tells us "I will tell you what Crossover is to me. Crossover is the scariest goddamn book I have ever attempted to produce in my entire life and that as to why it is the most exciting thing that I've ever done my team mates here will help me to try and elaborate and explain this thing to you because again it is insane" and defines it as "Imagine Avengers in-game but as Cloverfield." And he points to the origin of this three-and-a-half years ago. "On January 11th of 2017 Jeff Shaw and I released a book called God country and Jeff and I were sitting around in my in my apartment then such a long time ago talking about, we had just an a signing multiple signings here in Austin, and we were talking about, this is before I was at Marvel or anything, and we were talking about the nature of event books and how really the last story the, story that's ever been told… is the story of that guy on the sidewalk selling hot dogs and how utterly terrifying it is for that person."

They talk at length on the panel, with Geoff talking about how he's never seen anything like this in a comic book. And we did get to see some artwork… with some familiar archetypes.

They also point to issue 6 having the most epic storytelling in comic book history – but also want to remind people that this is all about the human element. That the main character is a comic book retailer. They hint at other Image Comics characters arriving in the story. And they end up turning Colorado into a demilitarised zone. So, as well as the creative team, Donny Cates states that "our story editor on the book is a young upstart young man named Mark Waid because a book of this magnitude I had to call in for some backup. I needed someone that I could call and be, like, hey am I losing my mind." You are, Donny, you are. "Am I… is this insane and Mark being the encyclopedia of all of comics knowledge that he is, has been a godsend for helping out in that way."

You can watch the full panel right here.