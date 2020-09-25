Donny Cates, Geoff Shaw's Crossover – Legal Challenge By DC Comics?

This is earlier artwork for Donny Cates and Geoff Shaw's upcoming Crossover series that pits fictional universe against fictional universe, and that appeared in promotional materials from Image Comics. But a quick look at recent imagery suggests something significant has changed.

Here's the later version of the art from Crossover, and one that Image Comics representatives asked Bleeding Cool to replace in a previous article. Which is fine, happy to. But it does suggest a wider story.

The original Crossover colouring was indicative of the original Captain Marvel or Shazam as he is now known. That's as a result of a bunch of legal pressure too, and Captain Marvel himself was forced out of publication by a nascent DC Comics due to his similarity to Superman, before being bought by DC. Throw in the legal fight over Marvelman and Miracleman though the years and he may we be the most litigated for or against character in comic books.

Given all that, maybe Donny Cates, Geoff Shaw and Image Comics decided that another run around the law courts, a cease and desist letter would be enough to make a minor colouring change and avoid all that grief. Given all the other intellectual property that will be running around Crossover, authorised, why complicate things? Crossover #1 is published on November 4th.

(W) Donny Cates (A) Dee Cunniffe (CA) Dave Stuart (A/CA) Geoff Shaw

The creative powerhouses behind the bestselling, critically acclaimed GOD COUNTRY, Thanos Wins, and REDNECK returns for the biggest launch of the year. Imagine everything you thought was fantasy…was real. And now join us, in a world where reality is dead…and anything is possible… In Shops: Nov 04, 2020 SRP: $3.99 CROSSOVER #2

(W) Donny Cates (A/CA) Geoff Shaw, Dee Cunniffe, John J. Hill

"KIDS LOVE CHAINS," Part Two-The event continues to unravel as Ellie, Otto, and Ava rise from the ashes of their comic shop to begin their four-color odyssey to find the truth beyond the dome. Meanwhile: super-prisons! Magic guns! Mysterious government agents! And other stuff, too! In Shops: Dec 09, 2020 SRP: $3.99