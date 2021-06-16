Donny Cates Makes "Kids Love Chains" Part Of Big Venom #200 Change

Kids Love Chains – that's the name of Donny Cates' first arc on Crossover at Image Comics. It is the phrase that Donny seized upon from Todd McFarlane when Todd was once asked to explain the popularity of Spawn when co-creating the character Overkill with Stan Lee and Rob Liefeld for the Comic Book Greats video from around 1991. Todd McFarlane is the co-creator of Venom, today sees the last issue of Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman's Venom/King In Black run, and Donny is going to tie it all together and leave a legacy for Marvel Comics before he moves on.

Eddie Brock beat The King In Black and became king of the symbiote, while his own son Dylan Brock was transformed into a normal human being. In today's Venom #200/#35, we see Eddie Brock working with symbiotes across the universe as altruistic creatures rather than the objects of horror they have become. With Eddie Brock now as close to a god as you are going to get.

And, reminiscent of Swamp Thing, we also get the idea that Eddie Brock will be able to travel in time and change reality along the way. So here is all the Marvel Comics foreshadowing for a future Time War that you'll need. Say, what is Kang up to right now again?

While also teasing the return of another major figure to the Marvel Universe at… some point.

The evil Reed Richards from the Ultimate Universe, who was exiled back there again during The King In Black, but who has been working with the equally evil Council of Reed Richards. And Eddie Brock has plenty of folk to warn and plenty of future plotlines to seed.

So that's all nicely set up for Great Symbiote God Eddie Brock, But as for Dylan? Well, if he is totally human again, there is nothing stopping him from getting Venom as a symbiote himself, with a few little design changes.

Dylan Brock is the new Venom of the Marvel Universe going forward. His Dad, playing the role of Cogliostro in Spawn, complete with an old man beard and walking stick. And underlining all of this, the explanation for Venom's new look when controlled by Dylan Brock.

Kids love chains. Dylan clearly read Spawn growing up. It all comes together… Venom #200/#35 is published today by Marvel Comics.

VENOM #35 200TH ISSUE

MARVEL COMICS

FEB210492

(W) Donny Cates, Phillip Kennedy Johnson (A) More (A/CA) Ryan Stegman

The Final Chapter in the Book of VENOM by Donny Cates & Ryan Stegman! This is it, Venomaniacs! The landmark 200th issue starring the most sinister symbiote in the Marvel Universe arrives – and after this, NOTHING WILL BE THE SAME! From Donny Cates, Ryan Stegman, and a who's who of artists from the issues that tore Eddie Brock's life asunder and brought the KING IN BLACK to Earth, comes the first chapter of the rest of Venom's life. But in Knull's wake, what even remains of the Lethal Protector? Rated T+In Shops: Jun 16, 2021 SRP: $9.99